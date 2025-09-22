EV charging experts explain the 'secret' solution to range anxiety that most people don't know about: 'Ensures you start the next day with confidence and range'

Jaycos, Airstreams, and Winnebagos may soon be parked next to Teslas, Rivians, and Mustang Mach Es.

It's thanks to what experts at EnergySage call a "secret EV charging solution" hiding in plain sight at the nation's plentiful campgrounds. EnergySage is a trusted resource for solar panel customers that provides money-saving insights, including cost comparisons, for the home energy hack.

The team spotlighted the abundance of 240-volt outlets at RV parks around the country, providing a suitable overnight charging option for electric vehicle trips. It's a solution for charging deserts and range anxiety.

"Whether you're in your garage or at a campground, the ability to charge overnight while you rest ensures you start the next day with confidence and range," Carmen Robinson, senior vice president of residential solutions for Qmerit, told EnergySage. The California-based company installs chargers at homes, among other cleaner-energy electrical work.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

There are three types of chargers, including a standard wall outlet with an adapter. It's the slowest, providing only a couple of miles of range per hour. Level 2, the 240-volt variety, can add up to 32 miles an hour. The quickest options are Level 3 DC fast-chargers. They are part of Tesla's 70,000 Supercharger network and other stations, and can provide a couple of hundred miles of range in under 45 minutes, according to Car and Driver.

While more charging stations are being added thanks to Ionna, Tesla, and other operators, there are still dead spots around the country. However, one of the nation's 13,000 RV parks or campgrounds is often nearby, according to EnergySage.

The experience can be rewarding, as the National Park Service stated that camping can improve mental health, strengthen relationships, and provide a break from technology.

It's also cost-effective, as reservations typically cost between $10 and $60, depending on the campground, according to Camping World. It's likely cheaper than a hotel stay, and the electricity is often included (just make sure your spot comes with electricity).

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

You will still need to bring your charging equipment, and some campgrounds may charge a fee for the hookup. The weather and faulty outlets are pitfalls that could spoil your plans, so a backup option could come in handy. It's also a good idea to call ahead and check with the campground to make sure it accommodates EV charging, according to EnergySage.

"By tapping into existing infrastructure, EV drivers can extend their journeys into places where fast chargers haven't yet reached, without sacrificing the reliability of a full overnight charge," Robinson said in the story.

Solar panels are a great home hack that provides free solar energy to charge your ride. EnergySage can help you find an installer and make sure you secure all applicable tax incentives before they expire at the end of the year. The website also has a mapping tool that compares costs and incentives by state. These resources can save you up to $10,000 on installation.

The combination of home solar, EVs, and other cleaner tech, such as heat pumps — EnergySage can help with those, too — can lower your overall energy and dirty fuel costs. You can even eliminate your utility bill with the smarter tech. That's in addition to reducing the amount of heat-trapping air pollution created when powering homes and rides with fossil fuels. NASA's experts have linked our planet's overheating to greater risks for extreme weather such as deadly heatwaves and droughts.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.