A new, budget-friendly electric vehicle could soon shake up the global marketplace. Government filings in Australia reveal that the Chinese automaker BYD has secured approval to sell the Atto 2, its smallest and potentially most affordable electric SUV, per a recent piece by the Driven.

The Atto 2 is expected to undercut the company's current entry model, the Atto 3, which starts at around $39,990 in Australia. That price point suggests this newer model could enter the market below $30,000 if adapted for international release — a figure that would place it among the cheapest EVs available outside of China.

While the EV's specs are still mostly under wraps, the Atto 2 is reported to carry a 51-kilowatt-hour battery pack with an estimated range of over 300 kilometers (about 186 miles) on the WLTP testing cycle. Its slower DC fast-charging speed may limit longer road trips, but city drivers could see it as a practical, budget-friendly option.

It could signal a turning point for EV adoption if BYD does export the model widely. Having lower upfront costs would help address one of the biggest barriers to EV ownership, allowing drivers to enjoy the long-term perks: cheaper fueling (as compared to gas), minimal maintenance (no oil or fluid changes), and quieter, cleaner rides.

Critics of EV adoption often point to the environmental costs of battery production, but research shows that EVs pay back their manufacturing impact quickly. A Tesla Model 3, for example, offsets its battery pollution in just 13,500 miles compared to a Toyota Corolla — and, on average, battery EVs release 40% less harmful air pollution over a lifetime of usage than gas cars.

Furthermore, charging an EV at home with solar panels can really cut fueling costs compared to relying on the grid or public chargers. Platforms like EnergySage make it a snap to compare trusted, local installers, saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If BYD delivers its new, compact car abroad, buyers looking to make their next car an EV could soon enjoy one of the most affordable options yet.

