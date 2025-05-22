Scientists make game-changing discovery in quest to create next-gen solar panels — here's what's happening

A new type of solar panel is in the works that could be even greener and cheaper to manufacture than current options. The game-changing material is called kesterite, and scientists just found a way to make it work markedly better.

Researchers from Shenzhen University in China and the University of Rennes in France recently teamed up to develop a new method to enhance the efficiency of kesterite — or CZTS — solar cells. The promising new research, outlined in a paper published in Nature Energy, could be the future of solar energy.

While silicon solar panels presently are the most common and efficient, their production is energy-intensive and often involves toxic chemicals. Kesterite, in contrast, is made from abundant, nontoxic elements like copper, zinc, tin, and sulfur. These CZTS cells are expected to be cheaper and more environmentally friendly to produce, but their inefficiency has held them back. That's because tiny imperfections in the material tend to trap energy, limiting performance.

To fix this, scientists heated CZTS cells in an oxygen-rich environment to fill these imperfections with oxygen atoms. This process not only reduces energy loss but also allows helpful elements in the material to redistribute, improving overall quality.

Researchers tested the method on kesterite solar cells to assess performance. The technique resulted in a certified efficiency of 11.51%, a significant leap forward — especially since no additives were used to boost performance.

Recently, researchers at the University of New South Wales had similar results by heating kesterite cells in a hydrogen-rich environment, resulting in 11.4% efficiency.

Solar power remains one of the cleanest and most renewable sources of energy — unlike most of the electricity on the grid that is supplied from coal, oil, and gas. Recent data suggests that 79% of the nation's power comes from these dirty energy sources, which release carbon or other harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Going solar helps reduce pollution, improve air quality, and protect the environment.

It can also lead to big savings. EnergySage estimates solar panels can save U.S. homeowners between $31,000 and $100,000 over 25 years, depending on location and energy usage. And even if you move, solar can increase your home's resale value.

With further research, the team believes its solar cell breakthrough could make kesterite-based solar panels a practical, eco-friendly alternative in the solar market. It's a promising step toward the next generation of solar power — and may be coming soon to a rooftop near you.

