Researchers make game-changing discovery that could supercharge the effectiveness of solar panels: 'This is a good material'

Researchers have discovered a way to make nontoxic next-generation solar panels more efficient.

Kesterite is a promising addition to the solar tech landscape. It's a combination of copper, zinc, tin, and sulfur, often known by its acronym, CZTS. Silicon requires high energy to be produced, while kesterite is quite inexpensive to manufacture. Unfortunately, defects introduced during kesterite manufacturing lower its performance.

Researchers at the University of New South Wales have found that by heating up kesterite cells in a hydrogen-rich environment, they can reduce the defects introduced and improve electron flow through the cell's layers. The result? A record-breaking 11.4% efficiency.

"Our proposed technique is not only specific to CZTS but has also shown promising results in other thin-film solar cell materials," said author Kaiwen Sun, according to TechXplore. "Practically, it demonstrates how wide-bandgap CZTS, with its low cost, stability, and environmental friendliness, could serve as an excellent top cell candidate in tandem architectures, paving the way for more efficient and sustainable solar energy solutions."

Sun was referencing using kesterite cells on top of traditional silicon-based cells. It will still take a few years until this technology can be widely adopted. Xiaojing Hao, author of the report, is aiming for 15% efficiency within the next year and hopes for commercialization by 2030.

"There is still work to be done to find ways to further reduce the defects we find in CZTS, either during the fabrication or via post-fabrication treatments," said Hao. "But we know that this is a good material. When we consider the requirements from the bottom up, we know that we need something that is widely abundant, that is environmentally friendly, that has good optoelectronic properties and can last a long time — and CZTS fits the bill."

Similar research has shown that introducing silver to kesterite-based thin-film solar cells can also increase efficiency. Between kesterite solar panels and the ongoing work on perovskite cells, there's a lot of exciting solar technology on the horizon.

With improved efficiency, lower costs, and minimal manufacturing pollution, solar can continue accelerating as the world's leading energy source. The faster we can increase solar adoption, the sooner we can ditch polluting energy sources like coal and gas.

In the meantime, solar is still a great option for your home.

