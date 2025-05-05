Kawasaki releases mind-blowing video futuristic robotic horse concept — here's what's happening

The concept vehicle is Kawasaki's vision for how we might get around in 2050.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries debuted a futuristic new off-road electric vehicle concept powered by clean hydrogen.

Corleo is a hydrogen-powered four-legged robotic horse that looks more like a Transformer than an all-terrain vehicle.

Kawasaki's concept takes off-roading to the next level, tackling extreme terrain in a way that wouldn't be possible in a wheeled vehicle. While the design takes some cues from motorcycles, the vehicle's movement is more like a horse or a mountain goat.

The rider controls the machine with handlebars and by shifting weight in the saddle. Corleo continuously monitors the rider's movements to create a sense of unity between human and machine, said CNET.

A concept video released by Kawasaki shows a rider on Corleo traversing mountainsides and streams, jumping between boulders, and even leaping across a snowy chasm.

The futuristic quadruped was unveiled for the Osaka Kansai Expo, which aims to bring together global innovators to address issues facing humankind. This year's theme was "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Concept cars frequently give glimpses of the future of EVs. Genesis revealed a cold-weather concept car that trades wheels for tracks, and Audi debuted a rugged Q6 e-tron concept. Mercedes previewed sustainable materials for use in future car interiors.

Kawasaki's Corleo packs a lot of high-tech features, like rubber hooves that adapt to different terrains. The rear legs move independently, allowing the robot to absorb shocks while walking and running. Its stirrups adjust so the rider stays upright when climbing uphill.

Another revolutionary feature is that it will be powered by a 150cc hydrogen engine. Rear canisters generate electricity for the drive units in each of the robot's four legs.

Hydrogen is an exciting power source because it can be produced from renewables and creates zero pollution. The only byproduct is water, making it a clean alternative to dirty energy sources. Hydrogen could also be a more eco-friendly energy storage option than high-voltage batteries.

Don't expect to be sliding into Corleo's stirrups anytime soon. The current prototype is only capable of standing and posing, per New Atlas. The concept vehicle is Kawasaki's vision for how we might get around in 2050.

While it may be a while before we're galloping around on hydrogen-powered horses, there are plenty of options for getting behind the wheel of an electric vehicle today.

EVs already on the market offer cost savings when compared to gas-powered cars. Drivers can eliminate fuel expenses, saving thousands, and EVs don't require regular maintenance like oil changes.

EVs are better for the planet since there is zero tailpipe pollution. One MIT study found that gas-powered cars create around 350 grams of planet-warming air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes. An EV charged on an average U.S. power grid is equivalent to only 200.

While battery production has an environmental impact due to mining, those minerals can be recycled in ways that dirty energy sources cannot be. A battery-powered Tesla Model 3 only needs to be driven 13,500 miles before it makes up for its environmental cost compared to a gas-powered counterpart like a Toyota Corolla.

The horse-like Corleo provides a bold preview for the cleaner, electrified future of transportation.

