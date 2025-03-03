New concept car features tracks instead of wheels — and could impact an entire class of vehicles

Genesis is making waves after releasing a concept car to tackle one of the electric vehicle industry's biggest issues with potential consumers: cold-weather charging and range problems.

Unfortunately, it's only a concept, so there's more ground to cover before a fully realized, viable cold-weather EV hits the market. The vehicle in question, the Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle, isn't meant for mass-market consumption anyway.

As a variation of Genesis' GV60 lineup, the MIV concept, released at the World Economic Forum, is focused on rescue capabilities. For example, it features tracks instead of wheels, sport seats, and mounts on the rear of the vehicle for creative mods.

Details in terms of cold-weather efficiency were notably sparse, though there is speculation that 2026 releases will come with larger battery packs. Range is a huge factor in consumer consideration, and it's worse in northern states, where winters are typically harsher.

Solving the cold-range issue would be a massive boon to the EV industry, overriding at least one range anxiety factor. Every step EVs make toward dissolving the internal dilemmas of consumers means more EVs on the road and fewer combustion engines.

According to the Deloitte 2024 Global Automotive Consumer Study, battery life and replacement cost were top concerns when considering the purchase of an EV. A separate study, the 2024 Consumer Reports Survey, listed charging infrastructure as a major issue.

Despite the progress in EV efficiency and production, there are still major hurdles to overcome, especially on the public relations front. Genesis' concept may be just the thing to nudge hesitancy in the opposite direction, especially if more than just cold-weather range is addressed.

Combustion engines aren't exactly free of cold-weather disadvantages. Throw in the fact that the average combustion engine will emit 350-plus grams of carbon dioxide per mile throughout the vehicle's life. The average EV releases 200 grams per mile. However, much of the EV rate comes from the charging process, so it depends on the energy source.

Switching to green energy alternatives, such as solar, hydro, and possibly nuclear, renders an EV's carbon footprint nearly negligible over its lifespan. In other words, decarbonizing the electric grid on a national scale is essential.

As Genesis works to unlock cold-weather potential in future EV lineups, the industry's focus is on keeping batteries out of landfills and optimizing production by recycling minerals from used batteries. Companies including Tesla are switching to cobalt-free LFP batteries to stop sourcing from conflict areas.

On the cold-weather front, Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Genesis, and others continue to make strides with their processes. Genesis offers a feature known as "battery conditioning mode" to protect batteries in cold conditions. This feature is highly useful to those who live in colder climates.

As one poster mentioned in the comments section of a Green Car Reports cold-weather article, "Precondition before leaving."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.