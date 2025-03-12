Audi releases jaw-dropping concept car video, and fans can't get enough: 'Literally my dream car'

"Can't wait to get mine."

Audi introduced a fully electric, rugged concept vehicle that is gaining a lot of attention from off-road enthusiasts.

In a YouTube video, Audi showed professional racing driver Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky handling the vehicle in extreme snow and ice conditions.

"The F.A.T. Ice Race is a showcase of speed and precision," Audi wrote. "Models like the Audi Q6 e-tron offroad concept take performance beyond expectations."

Audi's new concept vehicle shows the extreme potential of electric vehicles and how masterfully they can handle even the most challenging terrain.

According to an Audi press release, the Audi Q6 e-tron offroad concept has two electric motors, 380 kW of power output, and specialized portal axles that allow it to climb 100% gradients.

If you live in an area with winter weather conditions or are passionate about snow sports, this Audi ad may appeal to you when you look for a future vehicle.

However, when you make your next car an EV, you'll enjoy many benefits besides off-road capabilities. EVs save drivers money on fuel costs and routine maintenance while offering quieter engines and no tailpipe pollution.

Despite EV critics' concerns about EV battery manufacturing, the production process is getting cleaner and greener as technology advances.

An MIT study found that EVs create a fraction of the carbon pollution of traditional cars per mile over their lifetimes. Researchers also determined that a Tesla Model 3 only needs to be driven 8,400 to 13,500 miles before it makes up for its own environmental toll, compared to a standard Toyota Corolla, which has a much greater carbon footprint.

YouTubers loved the new Audi concept vehicle, which promises an impressive driving experience, charging performance, efficiency, and range.

"Literally my dream car," one YouTube user wrote in the comments. "Audi is such a great brand...can't wait to get mine."

Another commenter said: "Audi, just simply awesome. Bring it to production."

"I would be thrilled to own that car!" someone else shared.

