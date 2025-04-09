Video of unbelievably futuristic Nissan concept car sparks debate online: 'It's like your very own Batmobile'

If you thought Tesla's Cybertruck looked futuristic, wait until you see the Nissan Hyper Force concept car.

Unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023, the Nissan Hyper Force is an all-electric, high-performance supercar that combines the best of both worlds — real-world driving and virtual gaming.

TikTok user Supercar Blondie (@supercarblondie) showed off just how methodically designed the Hyper Force is.

"Now watch this," the TikTok user said as the car's internal features came to life.

The steering wheel's mini screen flashed a greeting as screen panels on either side of the steering wheel popped up and turned on, displaying the car's stats. An LED light bar then illuminated across the dash in a sequential pattern.

The car's exterior — developed in tandem with the NISMO racing team, according to Nissan — features aerodynamic traits including front dive planes, front valance, and rear wings that all help with the car's handling, allowing it to move and cut through the air effectively.

The Hyper Force is a supercar, but it's designed to be comfortable enough to drive daily. According to Nissan, the car can also be turned into a virtual gaming vehicle when halted, allowing gamers to race online against the clock or against other online drivers when paired with a virtual reality headset.

This concept car challenges what's possible with an all-electric vehicle supercar setup. It incorporates out-of-the-box design elements that gamers could only dream about, leading one TikTok user to comment, "It's like your very own Batmobile."

Thinking about the logistics behind all the moving parts, another user said it would be a "nightmare for a mechanic."

This concept car potentially being an exception, most electric vehicles generally require less maintenance than your average gas-powered car, which could save you time and money in the long run.

Since EVs run on batteries, there are no oil changes to keep track of, and these cars produce no tailpipe pollution. California has experienced a steady 1.8% decline in carbon dioxide pollution per year between 2018 and 2022 due to the adoption of EVs, improving statewide air quality.

Tesla vehicle owners also reported saving over $7,000 in fuel costs per year compared to what they would have spent driving a gas-powered car, which makes owning an EV even more attractive.

While some may point out that EVs are not technically "zero emissions," or that they still produce some level of pollution during the battery manufacturing or charging process, EVs are still much cleaner than your average gas-powered vehicle.

Lithium-ion batteries are made of minerals typically extracted using dirty fuels, which produces 15 metric tons (around 16.5 tons) of carbon air pollution in the process. However, this amount is equivalent to the annual carbon output of just three gas-powered cars.

In addition, up to 95% of the minerals found within lithium-ion batteries can be recycled to create new batteries, whereas the dirty energy for gas vehicles is just spent.

According to an MIT study, on average, a gas-powered car pollutes "more than 350 grams of CO2 per mile driven over [its] lifetime," whereas hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars emit 260 grams of CO2 per mile, and full EVs create just 200 grams of CO2 per mile when charging on an average U.S. power grid. As the country invests more in the clean energy transition, these figures will fall, respectively.

"Incredible!" one excited user commented under the supercar's demonstration video.

"Wow, wicked cool," another commenter said.

