Researchers make breakthrough discovery while examining the human body: 'We can't ignore this issue'

Microplastics released by joint replacements are a common cause for failure of these devices, according to scientists who are looking for solutions to the problem.

What's happening?

Scientists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago are investigating how joint replacements can lead to microplastic debris in patients, which can cause implants to fail due to a local foreign-body response to these particles. They say they have found metal and plastic particles throughout the body, from the lymph nodes to the liver, heart, and bone marrow.

The researchers are also investigating the potential systemic effects of these particles, but they say there is an increased need for better technology and tissue retrieval banks to help them.

"There are solutions to all of these problems, but they're unfortunately costly, take time, take research and take the will to actually look," Robin Pourzal, director of implant materials analysis for the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Rush, said in a statement. "We won't find any microplastics if we don't look. So, that's what we're doing. We can't ignore this issue."

Why are microplastics concerning?

In addition to their potential to interfere with the proper functioning of a joint replacement device, microplastics have been linked to many negative health impacts. For instance, studies have linked microplastic exposure to cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

Meanwhile, these tiny plastic particles have already invaded our environment and bodies. For instance, one study found microplastics in all 23 semen samples examined, raising concerns about their effects on reproduction.

What's being done about microplastics?

Microplastics are the result of larger plastics degrading, so to reduce microplastics, we must cut our dependence on plastics in the first place. Countries like England and France are moving in the right direction by implementing bans on plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout meals.

Plus, scientists are discovering ways to remove these microplastics from water. For instance, one team is investigating how a concoction of sawdust and plant-based materials can help filter these tiny plastic particles out of our drinking water.

You can avoid unnecessary exposure to microplastics by taking simple actions such as avoiding microwaving your food in plastic containers. Another way to lower your exposure to microplastics is to hang-dry your clothes when possible, as clothes dryers could be a major source of airborne microplastics.

