New York's JFK Airport to embark on eco-friendly revamp with stunning new construction plans: 'Guaranteed electric bill savings for 25 years'

"Paving the way for a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Electricity bills for New York residents are expected to nosedive in the next few years thanks to a game-changing solar carport and battery storage system project that broke ground last month at JFK Airport.

The solar carport canopy is slated to be the state's largest combined solar and energy storage facility, with 12 megawatts of capacity to provide power for the airport's AirTrain and cut energy costs for low-income residents in nearby Queens, per Electrek.

According to a news release by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's press office, the project will also include a 6-megawatt community solar park and 7.5 megawatts of additional battery storage to help relieve pressure on the grid during JFK's peak demand times.

The project — a collaborative effort between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New York Power Authority, and global multi-energy company TotalEnergies — will be built in two phases.

Beginning in March 2025, Phase 1 will generate power for the airport. Phase 2, the community solar project, will deliver energy to local utility Con Edison for nearby neighborhoods starting in April 2026, per the news release. That's great news for residents who have struggled to keep up with rising energy costs.

"Through the NYS Community Distributed Generation Program, the project will provide guaranteed electric bill savings for 25 years to historically disadvantaged and environmentally impacted households. The community benefit addresses the disparity in access to clean energy among lower-income communities," the release stated.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The solar carport will also benefit airline customers who need to leave their cars for extended periods, providing covered parking for 3,000 vehicles in JFK's long-term parking lot 9.

When it comes online, the massive project — which will have enough solar panels to fill 11 football fields — will also slash planet-warming pollution by more than 6,000 tons each year and support the Port Authority's mission to reach net-zero pollution by 2050.

JFK Airport is expected to produce even more clean energy in the future, with rooftop solar arrays planned for a revamped Terminal 1 and Terminal 6.

With solar farms going up all over the world, including in Portugal and Morocco, and scientists continually making breakthroughs in creating cheaper, more efficient solar panels, it will help curb the dangerous pollution driving more extreme weather and putting countless communities at risk.

"Today's groundbreaking of the JFK solar carport project marks a significant step forward in creating efficiency and opportunity for New York State. This innovative project not only generates clean power for the airport and reduces electricity costs for residents, but it also creates jobs and economic growth in our communities," State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. said in the press release.

"By harnessing the power of solar energy and storage, we are not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also paving the way for a more sustainable future for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.