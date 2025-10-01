Traveler shares surprising experience after train workers went on strike: 'We didn't find out until it was too late'

Her experience showed the importance of informed traveling, advanced planning, and available services.

A TikToker's travel plans almost went off the rails. She had to navigate Italy's rail transport system during a widespread train strike. Her experience showed the importance of informed traveling, advanced planning, and available services.

Courtney Worthington (@worthfit) documented her journey during the strike. She and her husband were on their way to attend a Formula 1 race.

"Good morning! We are taking the train from Florence to Milan," she begins. Courtney notes the strike was ongoing, but their particular train was "guaranteed."

According to The Adept Traveler, the 21-hour strike affected major operators. Cancellations lasted from 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 4, to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5 in 2025.

Italian law requires a ten-day notice for strikes and protects essential services. This includes a mandatory morning commuter from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Courtney's train fell within these guidelines.

The Italian system's advanced notification surprised her. "They knew about the train strike two weeks ago. They were amazed at us and we said in America, when there's a strike, you're finding out about it at that moment!"

Even with disruptions, train travel remains a compelling option for many people.

It's a convenient and more relaxed journey compared to other kinds of transportation. High-speed trains can make daily living easier with efficient connections between major cities. Travelers can have direct access to city centers, saving valuable commute time.

Train travel also brings environmental benefits. Rail networks are a greener travel method than driving or flying. Trains emit much less planet-warming pollution per passenger.

Knowing about guaranteed services during strikes can be a lifesaver. Operators publish lists of these essential trains, allowing passengers to rebook.

Italy's prompt notice shows how transparency can help commuters manage potential chaos.

Courtney's trip to Italy is a reminder that travel can be unpredictable. Staying informed and knowing your options every step of the way can make all the difference.

Courtney's video drew the attention of fellow travelers.

"There was a transportation strike when we were in Venice, and we didn't find out until it was too late!" a user commented.

One explained the train strike law. "Specific trains are designated to run… the rest are cancelled."

"This is so exciting! Have the best time," a viewer said, wishing them safe travels and fun at the event.

