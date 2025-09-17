Traveler shares honest review after riding aboard new US high-speed train: 'Thrilled we're finally getting something'

TikToker Natalie Compton (@natbco) tested Amtrak's new high-speed Acela train during its first week of operation.

She booked a 6:50 a.m. round-trip business class ticket from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for $369.

"So thrilled we're finally getting something," one commenter shared. "Thrilled to see high-speed rail finally start in the U.S. Hopefully we can keep improving."

@natbco AT LONG LAST Amtrak's new NextGen Acela trains are here. I took a round-trip from DC to Philly to see what they're like. They're still working out the kinks (we had some mechanical delays), and we're not catching up to Japan or France anytime soon, but it still feels like a win. See you on board @We are a newspaper. ♬ original sound - Natalie Compton

Compton found the trains clean and bright, but she was not impressed with the firm, narrow seats.

She said there was plenty of leg room and that she could work comfortably without "T-Rex arms."

On her return trip, Compton upgraded to first class for an additional $108. She said that it was not much different than business class and shared additional details.

Compton used a speedometer app on her phone and found that the train topped out at 147 miles per hour. Though the trains can only hit top speed on certain portions of the route, Amtrak confirmed that the trains have been hitting 160 miles per hour.

"They're still working out the kinks (we had some mechanical delays), and we're not catching up to Japan or France anytime soon, but it still feels like a win," Compton said.

High-speed train travel is popular and more advanced in Europe and Asia and has been around for decades, so many Americans feel that the U.S. is lagging far behind.

The U.S. lacks better high-speed train travel due to a lack of funding and inadequate infrastructure, and there are additional challenges posed by the layout of cities that prevent long stretches where trains could run at top speed.

High-speed train travel is an environmentally friendly way to travel, especially when powered by electricity.

The trains produce far less pollution per passenger when compared to cars or airplanes. When more people travel by train, it lowers the environmental impact of travel and commuting by taking more cars off the road, decreasing air pollution that is warming the planet.

TikTokers who watched Compton's review had a lot to say.

"Catching up to Europe and Asia circa 1980," one commenter said with a hint of sarcasm. "Nice!"

Another had criticism to share: "$400 to ride on a train that's 35 years behind Europe, not even close to as comfortable, slower, and three times as expensive!"

One TikToker simply said, "Not impressed."

However, there were people who were hoping to one day see high-speed rail in their area.

"I wish we had Amtrak in my region of the Southwest," someone added.

Despite the U.S. being behind other countries in terms of train travel, the new Acela train is a step in the right direction that provides hope for the future.

