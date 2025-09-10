American living abroad debunks biggest myths about high-speed trains: 'It's possible'

"It's always only excuses, no putting to work."

TikToker Garrett the Foreigner (@theforeignerlife) posted a video sharing his thoughts on the value of high-speed rail access, questioning why the United States does not prioritize the method of transportation.

Highlighting the time savings of trips made on high-speed rail, he says of the U.S., "It's possible."

Garrett, an American who lives in China, showcases the vast expanse of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai and the hundreds of people waiting for their trains, highlighting the widespread acceptance and use of the convenient and environmentally friendly method of travel. The station is a hub for nearly 30 high-speed rail tracks.

He believes that Americans would use high-speed rail travel if they had access to the infrastructure, like people do in Shanghai and around the world. He explained that American politicians claim that America is too big for high-speed rail, but he doesn't buy their argument that it is too expensive and too complicated.

The U.S. lags far behind other countries when it comes to high-speed rail infrastructure, but there is hope, as some strides are being made in Texas, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, and Missouri, all of which are developing routes to reduce travel times and decrease the environmental impact.

Garrett explains that from Shanghai to Beijing — a common route — it takes about four hours, approximately the same distance as from New York City to Florida, which would take about sixteen hours in a car.

In addition to being efficient, high-speed rail travel is often less expensive than traveling by car and is more environmentally friendly.

By reducing the number of cars on the road, high-speed rail travel helps decrease air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. It provides a sustainable way for people to commute for work or travel for fun, connecting cities and suburbs, reducing traffic congestion as well as pollution.

Commenters on the video shared Garrett's frustration with the U.S.'s lack of investment in high-speed train travel.

"Oil companies (in the U.S.) will never let that happen," one TikToker shared.

"I just returned from my second trip to China," another commenter shared. "Their transportation systems are amazing."

One TikToker stated that "the U.S. is a much easier place to build infrastructures than China. It's always only excuses, no putting to work."

