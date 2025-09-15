Traveler shares eye-opening video of trip aboard high-speed US train: 'People … don't really understand how incredible this is'

"We do not have stuff like this and it's extremely needed."

A passenger on board a Brightline high-speed railway in Florida shared a video on TikTok showcasing the incredible perks.

"First time on the Brightline high-speed railway from Orlando to Miami," says the user, Farm Boy James (@farmboyjames).

In the video, he explains how the train goes from Orlando to Miami in about three hours and costs around $50 each way.

Brightline prides itself on using Florida Power and Light biodiesel fuel, which is cleaner for people and the environment than a regular train or a plane. The integration of electric power reduces not just air quality pollution but also noise pollution.

To make this railway even better for the planet, communal transit is a great way to limit the burning of dirty fuels, as one trip can carry up to hundreds of people. Some other eco-friendly travel options include riding your bike, walking when possible, or even switching to an electric vehicle.

Other Brightline passengers have shared their positive experiences. Another traveler shared how their train ride from Orlando to Miami was about an hour less than traveling by car. Meanwhile, a parent showed how her premium Brightline train ticket included an Uber ride to the train station, as well as tons of food and other amenities.

While Farm Boy James opens his video noting the fact that Brightline trains colliding with either pedestrians or cars have caused a significant number of deaths since the railway launched, a couple of factors play into this that are not correlated to high-speed railways. StreetsBlog USA addresses how Florida already experienced high train "trespassing" deaths before Brightline was around. Furthermore, the article explains these deaths are, in large part, due to outdated U.S. infrastructure and not a symptom of high-speed train technology as a whole.

Commenters on TikTok shared their support for this speedy form of transportation.

"People who didn't grow up in Florida don't really understand how incredible this actually is. We do not have stuff like this and it's extremely needed," one user said.

Another person added: "I wish trains were more common. There's no traffic jams and it isn't the same time to drive when this train is flying past me when I'm doing 80."

