Locomotive experts develop 'infinity train' that doesn't need fuel: 'What a great use of imagination and engineering'

Australian-based green mining company Fortescue has pulled off a feat that sounds almost impossible. Its electric "Infinity Train" ran nearly 685 miles without needing a single refuel or charge, reported Electrek.

That's because the train, which the company conceptualized in 2022, uses regenerative braking to recharge its batteries. According to J.D. Power, regenerative braking "captures the kinetic energy produced by a car when it slows down or comes to a stop. It is then converted into electrical energy and stored in a battery or capacitor for later use."

Because it's battery-electric, the train doesn't use fuel or need oil changes, which can save a lot of time and money on typical maintenance. Plus, regenerative braking recaptures energy instead of relying solely on friction, so the train's braking components can last longer.

But this train also benefits the environment. According to Fortescue, the train will help save more than 21 million gallons of diesel fuel, Electrek reported. That's the equivalent of taking hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles — and their polluting emissions — off the road.

Of course, some may still be skeptical about the pollution created during electric vehicle battery manufacturing, which requires intensive element mining. This is a valid concern for the Infinity Train, which requires a battery to operate.

However, the roughly 7 million tons of minerals needed annually for this purpose is much lower than the estimated 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels taken from the Earth each year.

When those dirty fuels get burned, they lead to pollution and overheating, and aren't reusable the same way minerals are.

"What a great use of imagination and engineering!" exclaimed an Electrek commenter.

Another commented, "The decarbonization of the EV supply chain is proceeding faster than I anticipated. Well done!"

On a much smaller and personal scale, swapping to an EV can make a similar impact. When you drive electric, you cut tailpipe emissions entirely and reduce long-term costs compared to gas-powered vehicles. As charging networks expand to make EVs more accessible, making the switch is becoming an easier choice for many.

