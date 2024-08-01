Federal officials and doctors raise concerns as cases of dangerous disease increase worldwide — here's what you need to know

Most concerning is that by the end of June, many countries in Central and South America had already surpassed their previous highs for yearly cases.

Increasing cases of dengue fever in the Americas are worrying officials.

What's happening?

After record incidence in 2023, the mosquito-borne disease is on an even more devastating path this year. Because the spike is tied to warming global temperatures, this may mark a new normal.

Most concerning is that by the end of June, many countries in Central and South America had already surpassed their previous highs for yearly cases. Brazil, Peru, and others have been impacted the most, WBUR reported.

In the United States, almost all of the 1,949 locally acquired cases have been reported from Puerto Rico. All but 12 cases in the continental U.S. were contracted overseas, but there is still a chance of infection. New York, Florida, and Massachusetts have reported the most infections.

Why is the increase in dengue fever cases important?

Dengue fever can be fatal, but most people are asymptomatic. Those with symptoms experience high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash.

Severe disease usually occurs when people are infected a second time with a different type of dengue fever, 1, 2, 3, or 4, which is happening in Puerto Rico. These cases require immediate medical attention and may feature severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, and other symptoms. Treatment consists of managing symptoms.

In May, Puerto Rico documented its first death caused by dengue fever this year, WBUR reported. People who live in the territory have long been exposed to dengue 1.

"We're currently seeing increases in the cases due to dengue 2 and dengue 3, for which the population has very little immunity," Dr. Gabriela Paz-Bailey, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dengue branch chief, told the station.

What's being done about dengue fever?

Since mosquitoes are expanding their territories as the climate warms, more people are being exposed to dengue and similar diseases.

Though no cases local to the U.S. have been reported this year, there is still a risk of infection, according to WBUR. It said doctors should be aware of the symptoms, ask questions about patients' travels, and consider ordering tests.

Scientists are doing what they can to help, creating a genetically modified male mosquito that prevents female offspring from reaching maturity, among other efforts. You can take action by deploying Mosquito Dunks and repel the pests with certain odors. If you're outdoors, wear pants and long sleeves and try dousing yourself with a homemade insecticide.

