Officials raise concerns after research points to 'significant increase' in dengue cases — here's what you need to know

The risks of mosquito-borne disease go much further than just dengue.

Our warming climate is creating more ideal conditions for mosquitoes and, consequently, higher risks of mosquito-borne diseases.

As Medical Xpress reported, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found a "significant increase" in dengue cases last year compared to many prior years combined.

What's happening?

The Stockholm-based European Union agency disclosed that there were 130 locally acquired dengue cases in the region in 2023, compared to 71 in 2022 and 73 for the entire period between 2010 and 2021.

The agency made the announcement to warn the public about how higher summer temperatures and milder winter temperatures are expanding the reach of mosquitoes to areas where they previously did not exist.

"Europe is already seeing how climate change is creating more favorable conditions for invasive mosquitoes to spread into previously unaffected areas and infect more people with diseases such as dengue," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said, per Medical Xpress.

The ECDC also reported that the number of regions affected by West Nile virus has been at its highest since 2018. Moreover, the further spread of mosquitoes makes even the outermost EU regions more susceptible to mosquito-borne yellow fever, chikungunya, and Zika.

Why are mosquito-borne diseases concerning?

Diseases spread by mosquitoes put global populations at enormous public health risks.

For example, severe cases of dengue can cause shock, extreme bleeding, and death. The West Nile virus has no specific treatment, per the New York State Department of Health, and can lead to seizures, paralysis, and comas.

An estimated 1 million people per year die from mosquito-borne illnesses each year, and our overheating planet may see that number rise. The Americas have also been hit hard by mosquito-spread diseases to begin this year.

What's being done about mosquito-borne disease risks?

The EU health agency is pursuing coordinated measures to help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, such as residual spraying and insecticidal nets in affected areas, per Medical Xpress.

Scientists are also working on chemical-free pest control methods, and this can help preserve local ecosystems, wildlife, and pets while controlling mosquito populations. One company even made a solar-powered device that disrupts standing water, preventing the pests from breeding.

Fortunately, there are many actions that you can take to protect yourself from mosquitoes and reduce your disease risks.

To start, remove standing water from your garden and yard to keep mosquitoes away, and incorporate mosquito-repelling plants, such as lemon balm and marigolds. You might also try nontoxic Mosquito Dunks, which contain a particular bacteria that targets mosquito larvae in standing water around your home.

