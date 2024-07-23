Mom raises critical warning to parents after son contracts serious disease spreading across state: 'It ravaged his body'

In Arizona, cases of valley fever — a disease spread by a fungus that lives in the dirt — have more than doubled in the past year, 12News reported. The spike in cases may be related to conditions brought about by the ongoing overheating of our planet, officials said.

What's happening?

Valley fever is a lung infection that causes symptoms similar to those that come with pneumonia. These symptoms include fatigue, cough, fever, headache, shortness of breath, night sweats, muscle aches, and rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though more than 60% of people who are infected with valley fever do not get sick from it, in some cases the infection is severe enough that patients require hospitalization.

Complicating things is the fact that valley fever presents similarly to many other respiratory infections, making it difficult for doctors to diagnose.

One Gilbert, Arizona, mom is trying to raise awareness of the disease after her teenage son was infected. "It was devastating; it ravaged his body," she said. "He went from being a high school basketball recruit to not being able to get out of bed and walk to the kitchen without labored breathing."

Why is this rise in valley fever cases important?

According to Dr. Wassim Ballan, the division chief of infectious diseases at Phoenix Children's, it is difficult to say whether the rise in cases is because of Arizona's expanding population or hotter and drier weather conditions in the state. June 2024 just tied June 2021 as the hottest month in state history.

If the spike were related to changing climate conditions, however, that would be consistent with many diseases — particularly those spread by mosquitoes and other insects, such as malaria and dengue fever, which have expanded their ranges as the planet continues to overheat.

What's being done about valley fever?

Valley fever is impossible to fully avoid, as it can enter your body if you simply breathe in dust. However, there is a higher risk of contracting it in especially dusty outdoor settings, such as construction sites.

Officials are urging Arizona (and California) residents to be aware of the disease and its dangers.

"I'm not saying every kid or every patient who has a fever and some respiratory illness needs to automatically be tested for valley fever, but that should be in mind especially if they're not getting better," Ballan told 12News.

