Researchers make key breakthrough that could slash energy bills: 'Can we make it last for 30 years?'

Scientists at Texas A&M University are developing more efficient ice batteries that can help ease the pressure on the aging power grid.

Ice batteries freeze water during the night when electricity costs are low. During the day, cold energy stored in them is released to help cool buildings. When used at peak hours, they can reduce reliance on the power grid, which helps lower energy costs.

This technology has the potential to save electricity during critical hours. However, it still requires significant energy to freeze ice every night, especially for large-scale systems. Therefore, it is critical to use the most efficient materials possible when building these cooling systems, which researchers are testing.

"The ice battery technology has been around for a while," Patrick Shamberger, associate professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, told Interesting Engineering. "But there are problems on the material side that I'm interested in: What's the right material at the right temperature? Can we make it reversible? Can we make it last for 30 years?"

The scientists published their findings in The Journal of Physical Chemistry. They have been experimenting with salt hydrates, a salt with water molecules integrated in its crystals. They are hoping to design materials that are best suited for various existing HVAC systems that cool and heat. Researchers believe that improved ice batteries with these elements could support different energy needs.

The U.S. power grid has been under enormous stress in recent years as electricity needs have gone up. The artificial intelligence boom has created higher demand for energy, which requires more infrastructure. Building more power plants and upgrading grids can be costly for utility companies, which pass on costs to consumers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Further research on renewable energy sources is critical for easing strain on the grid. The scientists are looking to create models that will cycle reliably for decades to come. While there is still work to do, this is a critical step forward in improving and finding sustainable solutions for the aging power system.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.