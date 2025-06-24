HVAC company unveils futuristic 'ice battery' that could transform how we cool buildings — here's how it works

The system is modular, with a pre-packaged design that is scalable for different applications.

Ice is the simple source behind a new HVAC system that's helping thousands of buildings stay cool while reducing energy bills.

Trane's thermal battery storage system leverages off-peak electricity rates to create ice, which is then used to help cool buildings throughout the day.

This "ice battery" design is said to provide 40% energy savings over traditional air conditioning while lightening the load on the electricity grid, according to Interesting Engineering.

The concept of ice-cooled ventilation arrived in the mid-18th century and grew in popularity until modern refrigeration and air conditioning technologies were developed.

However, air conditioning is now a major contributor to planet-warming gases in the atmosphere. Their use accounts for 7% of electricity consumption and 3% of carbon pollution globally, and the United Nations says energy demand for space cooling could triple by 2050.

Trane's tech has already been deployed to over 4,000 buildings around the world, including the iconic Eleven Madison building in New York City. Other companies are following suit with similar systems.

According to Interesting Engineering, 500,000 pounds of ice are needed every night, a process that requires a lot of energy. That's why Trane designed its system to balance renewable energy availability and cooling demand.

"Thermal energy storage uses ice to collect and store renewable energy when it is available and plentiful, and then dispatch it when real-time supply is low," said the company, which is helping decarbonize HVAC setups.

The system is also modular, with a pre-packaged design that is scalable for different applications.

Another variation on that theme being developed by researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory involves underground thermal energy storage for industrial-scale cooling in data centers.

In urban areas, which can typically be 15-20 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than their less-developed surroundings, it's helpful to use every trick in the book to reduce energy costs and keep residents comfortable and safe amid rising temperatures.

White-painted cool roofs and ground-level tree vegetation in cities can also help reduce the heat island effect, which in turn reduces the need for air conditioning.

Switching to more efficient electric heat pump systems can also reduce utility costs and boost home values for residential homeowners.

Trane has implemented one of its thermal storage cooling systems at Kentucky's Jeptha Creed Distillery, which now saves $20,000 to $30,000 annually in energy costs.

