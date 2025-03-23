New study uncovers alarming effects of AI systems on human health: 'It's a public health issue we need to address urgently'

The effects of AI-driven pollution extend beyond the communities where data centers are built.

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, but a hidden cost is emerging: its pollution footprint could put thousands of lives at risk. A new study warns that AI-driven data centers generate significant air pollution, contributing to long-term health issues across the United States.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of California, Riverside and California Institute of Technology have uncovered that AI-driven data centers are fueling a surge in air pollution with major health implications.

As AI demand skyrockets, these massive facilities require enormous amounts of electricity, much of it generated by dirty fuel-burning power plants and diesel backup generators.

By 2030, pollution from these power sources could cause up to 1,300 premature deaths per year in the U.S., according to the study.

The public health costs associated with this pollution could reach nearly $20 billion annually, with increased risks of cancer, asthma, and respiratory diseases in affected communities.

"If you have family members with asthma or other health conditions, the air pollution from these data centers could be affecting them right now. It's a public health issue we need to address urgently," said UC Riverside associate professor Shaolei Ren, a corresponding author of the study.

Yet despite these findings, many major tech companies do not account for air pollution data in their sustainability reports, focusing instead on carbon pollution and water usage.

Why is AI's pollution problem important?

The harms of AI-driven pollution aren't just local — they extend far beyond the communities where data centers are built.

Backup generators in Northern Virginia, for example, have been linked to air pollution that spreads across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, adding up to $260 million in regional health costs.

If pollution reaches its permitted maximum, that figure could soar to $2.6 billion per year.

Additionally, the study found that training AI models, such as Meta's Llama 3.1, can generate as much pollution as 10,000 round trips between Los Angeles and New York by car.

As AI technology continues to expand, its pollution footprint could rival that of the U.S. steel industry and even surpass pollution from all vehicles in California.

What can be done to reduce AI's pollution impact?

Despite these troubling statistics, solutions exist to curb AI's air pollution footprint. Stronger regulations could require tech companies to transition away from dirty fuel-based power sources and toward clean energy alternatives such as wind and solar.

Policies that incentivize renewable energy adoption, such as tax breaks for clean energy-powered data centers, could make a major difference.

Scientific innovation is also opening new doors. Researchers are developing methods to convert air pollution into usable fuel, turning harmful pollution into alternative energy sources.

