New report reveals US utility customers are increasingly worried about rate hikes — here's how to avoid skyrocketing energy bills

A study has found that 73% of U.S. adults are concerned about rising utility bills. While electricity costs are expected to keep rising, there is an affordable — and cleaner — solution to the problem of high bills.

What do Americans think of rising utility costs?

As Canary Media detailed, a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults by the consumer education nonprofit PowerLines and polling company Ipsos in March found that nearly two-thirds of Americans have noticed increases in their gas and electric bills over the past year.

This trend is causing significant concern, with 63% of respondents reporting heightened anxiety about their utility expenses.

Four in five survey respondents reported they felt powerless to control increasing utility costs.

"Bottom line is, American energy consumers are hurting, and they're stressed out," Charles Hua, executive director of PowerLines, told Canary Media of the survey findings.

As Canary Media reported, the main drivers behind these rising costs include higher dirty fuel prices and the increasing expenses of maintaining and upgrading an aging energy grid. That includes updating long-neglected poles, wires, and lines that deliver power to customers.

Notably, the survey highlights that clean energy initiatives haven't contributed to higher bills.

Why are rising utility costs concerning?

Higher energy bills can significantly impact household budgets, especially for low- and middle-income families. As energy bills climb, more people face energy insecurity, struggling to keep their homes properly heated, cooled, and powered.

In cold months, that can lead to families utilizing power alternatives like space heaters and open flames, which can be hazardous. In warmer months, that can lead to heat-related health issues, which are only exacerbated by planetary warming.

Higher bills mean many people face impossible choices, like deciding whether to pay for electricity or to save money for other essentials like food or medicine. This energy insecurity often hits vulnerable populations the hardest, including low-income families, the elderly, disabled people, and other at-risk groups.

PowerLines told Canary Media that total utility bill debt in the U.S. has reached $17 billion, with power shut-offs due to nonpayment rising across the country. But access to reliable, affordable energy should be a right, not a costly privilege — especially when clean energy is so abundantly available.

How solar power helps lower utility costs

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and lower planet-heating pollution. EnergySage observed that solar panels can significantly reduce your electric bill or even bring it to $0, saving you anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 over 25 years.

But the upfront investment in solar panels can be prohibitive, especially for those already struggling to afford their utility bills, costing anywhere between $20,000 to $45,000.

That's where Palmetto can help.

Palmetto makes it easier for homeowners to go solar by removing the steep upfront cost of installation. Through its LightReach program, the company offers solar panel leases at no upfront cost, making the switch to solar more accessible.

Palmetto evaluates your home, then designs a custom solar system to match your energy needs. It handles permitting and installation through a network of trusted local contractors and provides tech so you can manage everything from your phone.

With a Palmetto lease, you lock in a predictable monthly rate for the solar energy your system produces. That means no more surprise spikes in your utility bill — just consistent costs, even during peak seasons. Plus, Palmetto handles all equipment, maintenance, and service costs, ensuring there are no unexpected repair expenses to throw off your budget. ​

For those with extra cash to invest, you may be considering buying solar panels — and EnergySage can help with that. The solar energy company has free tools to help you get estimates on purchasing and installing solar panels, making it easy to compare quotes. On average, EnergySage users can save around $10,000 through available credits and installation incentives, making buying solar panels more affordable.

Need help deciding whether to lease or buy solar panels? Check out this pros and cons list to compare both options and figure out which is right for you.

