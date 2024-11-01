Hyundai ramps up production at sprawling multibillion-dollar EV plant in Georgia: 'Ahead of schedule'

Americans can soon get one of their favorite EVs for a fraction of the cost while cashing in on their taxes.

In October 2022, Hyundai began construction on the largest economic development project in Georgia's history — a massive electric vehicle plant capable of producing 300,000 EVs a year.

Now, the South Korean automaker is making good on its promise. Just two years after breaking ground, the plant has officially fired up production with its Ioniq 5 electric SUV and has already lodged its first sale, Tech Xplore reported.

According to the outlet, the Ioniq 5 was the second-best-selling EV in the U.S. that was not a Tesla during the first half of 2024. The 2025 model will be the first vehicle rolled out by the new plant, and is expected to hit dealership lots by the end of the year.

The company plans to assemble EV batteries at the same site as well, and has partnered with LG Energy Solution to make it happen.

The battery facilities are still under construction, but the plant's vehicle production arm is fully operational. After the first sale, it held a celebration for the 1,000 employees already on staff, and a grand opening celebration is planned for the first quarter of 2025, per Tech Xplore.

"After validating its production processes to ensure its vehicles meet Hyundai Motor Group's high quality standards, HMGMA has started initial production of customer vehicles ahead of schedule," Bianca Johnson, spokesperson for the new Hyundai Plant, said in a statement given to the Associated Press.

Hyundai's push to get ahead on the project started back in 2022, when the Inflation Reduction Act granted EV buyers up to $7,500 back on their new wheels — but the vehicle had to be made in North America.

Unlike major competitors, Hyundai did not have any production in the U.S. at the time, so President and COO José Muñoz said the company rushed to get the Georgia site up and running, according to the AP.

The U.S. government also backed the project with $2.1 billion in tax incentives, Tech Xplore reported.

All these big moves from Hyundai mean that Americans can soon get one of their favorite EVs for a fraction of the cost while cashing in on their taxes.

Plus, the more people who buy an EV, the fewer tailpipes out there that are polluting the air, and the less the planet overheats.

