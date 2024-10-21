  • Tech Tech

Researchers make game-changing discovery that could lead to new source of household energy — here's how it works

It's scalable and can easily be installed on HVACs around the globe.

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: iStock

As the world continues to seek green energy sources, Spanish researchers have discovered the potential to get more bang for your buck from a commonly utilized household item: HVAC systems. 

According to Interesting Engineering, scientists at the Distance University of Madrid "investigated the possibility of efficiently utilizing the airflows generated by" HVAC systems "as a man-made wind resource."

The group studied three HPC-M HVAC units, each with eight fans. From those units, they were able to generate an estimated 513.82 megawatt-hours annually, with each turbine producing an estimated 85.64 MWh. 

To translate those numbers: The energy generated by the HVAC systems is more than those systems use in a given year. According to Interesting Engineering, the fans on the units consume 336.9 MWh of power annually. After accounting for a 9% loss of power due to maintenance and other concerns, you have an excess of power of 131.2 MWh that can be sent back into the grid. 

In other words, the group discovered a source of energy that not only fully powers the HVAC system's fans but also has enough leftover energy to power a house for just over four months. 

According to the researchers, installation is relatively inexpensive, and the technology begins to fully turn a profit within three years. It's scalable and can easily be installed on HVACs around the globe. 

Wind technology is booming right now, with advancements coming across the globe. In April 2024, wind produced more energy than coal plants for the first time ever in the United States. A new wind farm in the Shetland Islands hopes to provide 500,000 homes access to clean energy. And the U.S. Department of Energy announced grants for 20 cities to implement clean energy solutions like wind, worth $18.5 million. 

But as this discovery shows, even at smaller scales, wind power has a bright future as we push toward a cleaner planet. 

