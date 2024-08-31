Department of Energy announces windfall of grants for clean energy projects in 20 cities across country: 'Strengthen communities for decades to come'

"No one knows communities' energy improvement needs better than the state and local governments."

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it will invest $18.5 million in clean energy projects in four states and 20 cities as part of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program, according to The Ritz Herald.

The project works alongside the U.S. government's "Investing in America" agenda, which aims to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, create new jobs, rebuild using American-made materials, and transform the country for the better.

"No one knows communities' energy improvement needs better than the state and local governments, and the Biden-Harris Administration is helping support these ongoing efforts for a clean energy future for all," said U.S. secretary of energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "These investments from the EECBG Program put state and local governments in the driver's seat to reduce emissions, increase climate resiliency, and strengthen communities for generations to come."

Since October 2023, the EECBG program has helped over 175 communities, awarding nearly $150 million. These grantees are able to upgrade energy efficiency in their communities by installing solar panels, advancing recycling practices, and more. The program also aims to provide aid to disadvantaged communities that are disproportionately affected by pollution.

Some of the work that communities will be able to undertake with this grant money includes reducing emissions statewide in California, purchasing new equipment for recycling centers, developing state energy grant projects, building energy-efficient roofs, providing rebates for e-bikes to low-income residents, and more.

Federal and state grants are vital to communities in promoting energy efficiency and creating infrastructure that relies on affordable energy and the environment. With these projects, communities can reap the benefits of lower energy bills, less air pollution, and lower demand for new energy generation.

There are plenty of ways that the federal government is putting money behind affordable energy. A recent grant from the U.S. Department of Interior gave New Jersey approval for an offshore wind energy project. Another state grant in Oregon provided $10 million to restore wildlife habitats throughout the state.

What sets these projects apart is their spotlight on communities. According to IEA, putting people at the center of affordable energy infrastructure and projects helps improve lives and seamlessly implement new policies.

