Researchers make groundbreaking discovery about potential uses of human urine: 'A crucial input'

The topic of human urine might be unappealing to many people, but the waste product could possibly be the key to slashing carbon dioxide pollution and reducing water usage.

In a study published in the journal Resources, Conservation, and Recycling, a team of researchers claimed to have found a method that would utilize human urine in the agriculture industry. The process would use treated "yellow water," or human urine, which would provide plants with necessary nitrogen and reduce the need for external, nitrogen-based fertilizer.

The production of current nitrogen-based fertilizers relies on non-renewable energy sources such as natural gas, which can increase energy consumption and carbon gas pollution. These fertilizers combine nitrogen from the air with hydrogen from natural gas at a high temperature and pressure to create ammonia.

Chris Baldock, head of data methodology at Planet Tracker, noted the growing concern about these fertilizers. "Nitrogen-based fertilizer is a crucial input to the 14 trillion dollar global food system, as well as being essential for maintaining food security," Baldock said. "The nitrogen industry that supplies it, however, is in urgent need of change."

"At present, the industry pollutes at an alarming rate and contributes to billions of dollars of economic losses and social harms from fertilizer run-off and associated issues such as algal blooms," Baldock added.

A research team based out of the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona examined the viability of harvesting nitrogen from human urine.

This process would not only help reduce global pollution but also create a plentiful and sustainable nitrogen source.

"One of the waste fractions that is considered highly suitable for fertilizer production is human urine or yellow water, particularly due to its nutrient-rich composition," the study read.

To test their theory, the researchers gathered urine from waterless urinals, which was then stored and directed to an "on-site lab-scale aerobic" reactor. In this reactor, the urine was mixed with a base to "regulate its acidity." Finally, the yellow water was passed through an ultraviolet light to remove "microorganism contamination" and diluted with water to be pumped through a biofilter.

As noted by the study, just one cubic meter, or 264 gallons, of treated yellow water would be capable of cultivating 2.4 tons of tomatoes in an outdoor setting. However, there would be a need to prevent viable yellow water from heading to traditional water treatment plants.

To collect treatable yellow water for farmers, the researchers highlighted a possible solution. "Implementing urine source separation through e.g. dry urinals or urine-diverting toilets is thus crucial to isolate urine from wastewater and prevent nutrient dilution," the study suggested.

While there isn't an exact timeline on the mainstream use of this process, the researchers indicated that further research would be invaluable to advancing the technology.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.