Scientists make incredible breakthrough after studying human urine — here's how it could transform the way we grow food

A report from New Scientist will give you something to think about during your next bathroom break.

That's because experts are finding that human urine aged in the sun for a couple of months can be an effective fertilizer and pesticide. It was discovered during a trial in Niger that tested pee as a soil treatment. Pest management ability was proved, too. It's a solution on multiple fronts, as soil quality in West Africa is often poor, and fertilizer costs can be prohibitive, all according to the report.

What's more, excess chemical fertilizers and pesticides can leach off the field, contaminating water sources. The fallout can cause environmental and health problems, according to North Dakota State University and Earth.org.

For its part, urine has all the key components to be a replacement, containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, according to findings highlighted by Scientific Research Publishing. That article included experts Ibrahim Boukari Baoua and Laouali Amadou, from the Dan Dicko Dankoulodo University of Maradi and the National Institute of Agricultural Research in Niger, respectively. Both researchers were quoted in the New Scientist report.

"The odor is very, very strong," Amadou said in the story, describing the sunbathed containers of urine. It's part of a process that kills pathogens. And while it's unclear why the urine keeps insects away, the experts surmise that smell may play a role, per the news site.

Baoua sees urine as a potential money-saving lifeline for strapped farmers in the region, noting that the sandy dirt requires "very" expensive treatments.

"Soil fertility is very low in West Africa," he added.

That's why recycling the human waste stream is an exciting possibility for the experts.

"The team found that plots treated with synthetic pesticides had the lowest insect damage. But those treated with human urine had 20.5 times less infestation than control areas and their crop yields were 1.8 times higher," according to the New Scientist report.

This isn't the only case of human waste being used in farming. Biosolids — treated human and industrial streams — are already spread on American farm fields. But farmers and watchdogs are starting to worry about the impact because forever chemicals are turning up in the leavings. Contaminated biosolids are linked to cattle deaths in Texas, among other worrisome reports.

Urine isn't absent of potentially dangerous chemicals, either. Researchers recently found a couple of substances in human samples from South China. And in many places in the U.S., treated sewer sludge used as fertilizer on farms, once thought to be beneficial, has recently been found to contain PFAS "forever chemicals," and thus direct urine usage would likely need testing or filtration methods to avoid this as well.

Other research for better fertilizer management includes a hydrogel in Texas that is being worked on to catch excess nitrate from additives before it causes problems. In Africa, the experts plan to study the urine approach more closely to better understand why it works and how to improve its impact.

It's a good reminder to stay educated about our food system and policies regarding what's allowed to be used during crop production. You can support cleaner brands and even grow your own food, too. Try composting for a fertilizer alternative. You can make your own soil treatment without harmful chemicals as another planet-friendly option.

