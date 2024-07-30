High-tech yacht made from scrap metal features solar-electric technology that could make waves in ocean research: 'A significant leap forward'

"There is an increasing demand for sustainable solutions and boats designed with circularity in mind."

A 55-foot luxury sailing catamaran has been designed with sustainability in mind, leveraging solar power and recycling among other eco-friendly practices.

Actor, film producer, and environmental entrepreneur Daniel Roesner partnered with German yacht design and engineering studio iYacht GmbH to help bring his vision to life, as reported by Interesting Engineering.

"After living four years on a steel cutter to test whether life on the water was for me, I quickly realized that it was my thing and that all I really wanted to do was make films and live on the sea," Roesner shared in a press release. He plans to use the vessel as a home, a floating film studio, and a way to conduct ocean research.

The catamaran, the Hu'chu 55, was built with 90% recycled scrap aluminum. The company states that using waste materials like license plates, road signs, and cosmetic cans reduces the carbon dioxide footprint of the aluminum sheets to one-eighth of the market average, according to iYacht.

Udo Hafner, iYacht's CEO, said "there is an increasing demand for sustainable solutions and boats designed with circularity in mind. It was truly gratifying to bring Daniel's vision to fruition."

The boat has a larger-than-normal foresail to better capture the wind's power. Two silent, vibration-free electric motors and a 100-kilowatt-hour battery storage system bolster that.

Those can be charged by using either the on-board photovoltaic solar panels and the plentiful sun of the open seas or through hydrogeneration. When the boat is sailing, the motion can passively spin the propellers and generate electricity through electromagnetic induction.

Solar-powered boats, and even superyachts, have been growing in popularity. They run on sustainable, green energy instead of planet-polluting dirty fuels like diesel. Cleaner waterways and healthy marine life are just some of the upsides.

Connecting the water heating system to the solar panels can keep them cool and maximize efficiency. The rest of the vessel also focuses on sustainability and circularity. The interiors feature reclaimed wood and recycled cork, and renewable sources will power an onboard vegetable garden and film-editing room.

"We have designed and engineered a dozen multihulls in recent years, but the Hu'chu 55 represents a significant leap forward in terms of sustainability and circularity," according to Hafner.

"Daniel had a very ambitious vision, and we guided him in turning it into a feasible project."

