Accomplished farmer shares undeniably effective method for drastically boosting crop yields: '[It] works harmoniously with nature'

An experienced South African farmer shared his remarkably simple methods for drastically improving crop yields in a sustainable and cost-effective way. Speaking to Food for Mzansi, fourth-generation farmer Egon Zunckel explained that switching to no-tilling methods led to a huge upturn in his output.

"Believe in the system and don't look for excuses why it won't work — because it can," the outlet noted.

The system Zunckel refers to is the practice of no-tilling and the use of cover crops.

In simple terms, tilling is the age-old practice of loosening and turning over a field's topsoil. In ancient and medieval times, this was done with a plow pulled by either a human or livestock, while in the modern era, the process is entirely mechanized. Tilling prepares the soil for seeding by controlling weeds and pests and making the soil warmer and more amendable to water and fertilizer.

However, tilling has some major drawbacks. It erodes and weakens the soil, which can be particularly problematic in drier climates. It also causes nutrient runoff and releases polluting gases into the atmosphere. Conversely, no-till farming minimizes disturbances to the soil by creating a channel with specialized equipment just large enough for planting.

Cover crops, typically grasses, legumes, or forbs, provide seasonal cover to boost soil health, control weeds, and prevent nutrient runoff. They are removed before planting the main crops. Some farmers use herbicides, others use specialized tools, and others allow livestock to graze. As with most aspects of farming, it is primarily a matter of timing.

Aside from the productivity boost, no-till farming methods have other key benefits. They stabilize crop yields, promote healthier soil, reduce fertilizer use, and improve water management. Healthier soil leads to more nutritious crops. No-tilling methods can also be applied to gardening on a smaller scale.

No-till farming demonstrates how switching to more sustainable methods doesn't mean compromising quality or output.

As Zunckel summarized to Food for Mzansi, the outlook and benefits: "By adopting conservation agriculture, farmers can create a sustainable and productive farming system that works harmoniously with nature."

