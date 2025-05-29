Scientists reveal futuristic farming technique that may solve two global problems at once: 'Can revolutionize food production'

A team of scientists in Singapore has uncovered powerful new evidence that vertical farming — growing food in stacked and often indoor, controlled environments — could radically change how we feed the planet while also helping restore it.

The study, led by Dr. Vanesa Calvo-Baltanás and published in the journal PNAS Nexus, examined how six food groups — crops, algae, mushrooms, insects, fish, and cultivated meat — performed in the controlled environmental agriculture of a 10-layer vertical farming system.

The results were summarized in a report from the Technical University of Munich, shared by Phys.org.

The foods not only dramatically outperformed traditional crop yields, but they also came with significantly lower environmental costs.

For example, mushrooms and insects grown in vertical farms could produce up to 6,000 times more protein per acre than traditional farming. They also processed agricultural waste into edible, nutritious food, required very little light, and helped close resource loops that typically lead to pollution or emissions, which have damaging long-term effects on human health.

With the climate crisis escalating and the world population projected to be near 10 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations, sustainable food systems are no longer optional. A study published in the journal Nature Food predicted a possible increase in food demand of around 60% by mid-century.

Current agricultural methods are vulnerable to rising temperatures, extreme weather, and land degradation, and they consume massive amounts of water, land, and dirty fuels.

Vertical farming provides a way to cut down on land use, eliminate pesticides, and produce food locally year-round, even in dense cities.

In vertical farming, "food can be grown close to consumers, independent of the weather and using space efficiently," Calvo-Baltanás said in the university report, per Phys.org.

In just one acre of vertical space, a greenhouse can yield what would typically require 40 acres of farmland, according to Eden Green Technology. And because it can reduce the need for long-haul shipping of food, it can cut down on transportation pollution and food waste.

The technology isn't without hurdles. High energy demands and social acceptance remain key barriers to scaling up. But the study's authors say policy incentives, public support, and innovations in clean energy could unlock the full potential of this system.

"Controlled environment agriculture can revolutionize food production," said Dr. Calvo-Baltanás. "However, technological advances, interdisciplinary research to tackle energy issues, policy incentives, and public engagement are needed to realize its full potential."

As part of the Proteins4Singapore project, the researchers hope to help meet 30% of Singapore's nutritional needs locally by 2030 — a model other cities could soon follow if successful.

Some innovators are already proving how vertical farms can thrive in urban settings. And, as the research shows, vertical farming may not just feed the future, but also help heal the planet along the way.

