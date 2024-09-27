Report confirms homes with solar panels can sell for thousands more — see how much you could get

According to a Zillow study, this could translate to more than $9,000 of extra cash in your pocket come time to sell.

Homes with solar panels sell for 4.1% more on average than those without, according to a Zillow study — and this could translate to more than $9,000 of extra cash in your pocket when it comes time to sell.

This isn't the only benefit of going solar, however. You can also expect to save between $25,500 and $33,000 on power bills over the lifetime of your panels, Forbes estimates. Meanwhile, you can save on upfront costs thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives households a 30% tax credit on qualifying rooftop solar. One energy expert even claims that you can turn your home into a "cash flow machine" with solar panels.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have also found that solar users help lower utility prices for everybody.

But that's not the only way adopting solar can benefit your neighbors. About 60% of all electricity in the United States comes from dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas. When burned, these fuels pollute the air and drive the warming of the planet, which is leading to more catastrophic weather events that threaten lives and property.

Meanwhile, renewable, clean energy can help mitigate those risks. In fact, the United Nations cites estimates that renewable energies could decarbonize 90% of the power sector by 2050.

Across the country, people are flocking to solar as a clean alternative to powering their homes. For instance, by one estimate, Texas increased its solar capacity by 3,700% between 2012 and 2022, mostly thanks to installing rooftop solar on homes.

Nationwide, small-scale solar energy — mostly rooftop solar — produced 10 times as much power in 2022 compared to a decade earlier, Environment America reports. Still, the organization says, there is capacity for much more.

If you're ready to invest in solar for your home, EnergySage has free tools to help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes, ensuring the process is easy and guiding you to the best possible price.

