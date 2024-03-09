New report shows Texas' home solar power generation increased over 3,500% in last decade: 'That's a testament'

The state now ranks third in residential solar power generation, behind only California and Arizona.

Solar panels have been popping up on top of houses all over the state of Texas — and the trend seems to be in no danger of slowing down anytime soon.

According to data from nonprofit Environment Texas that analyzed the Lone Star State's adoption of renewable energy from 2012 to 2022, Texas increased its solar capacity by 3,700%.

This was largely due to Texans' embrace of rooftop solar panels, which can result in lower electricity bills. The Environment Texas report found that the state now ranks third in residential solar power generation, behind only California and Arizona, according to Houston Public Media.

"That's a testament to the many Texans who are excited about the technology," said the executive director of Environment Texas, Luke Metzger. "Being able to generate their own clean electricity that doesn't draw from dirty power plants on the grid, helping save money on their electric bills."

Among Texas voters, 64% said they would support expanding reliance on solar power plants, according to one University of Houston poll.

Texans' adoption of solar panels to power their homes is even more impressive considering the efforts that their elected officials have made to stymie the growth of renewable energy in favor of the polluting and deep-pocketed dirty energy companies that still wield a lot of influence in the state.

One bill that nearly made it into law would have heavily restricted the generation of wind and solar energy, without putting any restrictions on coal and oil.

Despite those efforts, many Texans have continued to put solar panels on their roofs, helping the planet and their own wallets at the same time.

"We're hopeful that the state of Texas will allow more and more people to make investments that provide benefits not only to themselves, but to the entire state, both in terms of grid resilience and environmental quality," Metzger told Houston Public Media.

