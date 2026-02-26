Tech-savvy homeowner debunks the biggest myth surrounding heat pump HVACs: 'If you believe half of what you hear ...'

"We had an immediate reduction in our yearly power bill of more than $500."

Heat pumps can help you save money and use less energy in your home. A viral YouTube video recently backed up this idea and challenged claims that heat pumps were "scams."

In the video, Undecided by Matt Ferrell (@UndecidedTechnology) discussed five myths, starting with costs. "If you believe half of what you hear about heat pumps, you'd think they're a $20,000 scam that stops working the second it gets cold outside," his explainer began.

He then pushed back at skeptics, stressing modern pumps can work in environments with temperatures of up to -26 degrees Celsius (-15 degrees Fahrenheit). The Massachusetts-based homeowner added that complaints about reliability can be traced back to common installation problems.

Matt acknowledged that the upfront cost for his installation was steep. That's why he sought incentives, which helped him reduce his expenses. His decision to invest in the geothermal system was reportedly guided by the long-term savings it would bring.





According to Mitsubishi Electric's Heat Pumps and Homeowners Index, 39% of survey respondents reported experiencing cost savings from using heat pumps. One homeowner reported that, thanks to their heat pump, they save hundreds annually.

If you're weighing your HVAC options, Mitsubishi Electric's tool can help you find reliable, local contractors who can install energy-saving HVAC systems.

These appliances can produce three to four units of heat for every one unit of electricity they use. They transfer rather than generate heat, reducing the electricity needed for operations. Beyond potential bill savings, switching to heat pumps also reduces pollution generated by households.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Integrating heat pumps and other equipment upgrades in your home can help you manage your budget amid rising energy costs. To explore your options, the tools below can help you find credible installers, compare solutions, and study incentives for a more affordable switch.

For homeowners who've already made the switch, the benefits are clear. Several heat pump owners in the comments shared their real-world experiences.



A commenter from Canada who installed mini-splits said, "There was an immediately significant savings in my winter heating bills, but the thing I noticed most was how much more comfortable the house was."

Another wrote that they've used dual heat pumps at their cabin for three years: "Up in the mountains, we had an immediate reduction in our yearly power bill of more than $500, so the payback time is far less than the length of the factory guarantee."

