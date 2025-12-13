HVAC industry insiders break down the ultra-efficient tech helping homeowners save big on electricity: 'Units ... reach above 100% efficiency'

"The more efficient we are with the energy we use, the less energy we need."

You may have heard about how energy-efficient heat pumps are, and how they can help save you money on your heating and cooling bills. But did you know that, with a heat pump, you can actually be more than 100% energy efficient?

That's according to several heating experts who spoke with CNET about the amazing technology behind these appliances.

As CNET noted, "These units can actually reach above 100% efficiency — usually in the range of 200% to 400% —- allowing you to receive more energy than you put in to begin with."

Furnaces work by burning dirty fossil fuels to create heat, which then gets blown through a home. Standard gas furnaces typically reach 80% to 95% energy efficiency.

But heat pump engineer Gwendolyn van der Linden told CNET that number may actually overestimate the efficiency of gas furnaces. The electricity used to power fans is not calculated in furnace efficiency ratings, she said, and air can lose heat as it moves through air ducts.

Heat pumps, meanwhile, don't generate heat — they capture it from the outside. That allows them to generate up to 400% efficiency, meaning they create four times as much energy as they use. And unlike furnaces, the efficiency rating for heat pumps does account for all fans and blowers used to move air throughout a home.

"Efficient home heating systems give you more heat for less energy," Mark Woodruff, an HVAC product manager, told CNET. "The more efficient we are with the energy we use, the less energy we need."

