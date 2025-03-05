Confused homeowner searches for answers after hearing common HVAC myth: 'I save hundreds of dollars a year'

Heat pumps have been gaining popularity as a cost-effective, energy-efficient alternative to traditional heating and cooling systems, but there's still a lot of confusion about how well they work in extreme cold.

The scoop

One homeowner in the r/HomeImprovement subreddit asked for answers after hearing conflicting claims about whether heat pumps could actually function in freezing temperatures.

"I've been given multiple conflicting statements about how heat pumps handle very cold weather," they wrote, explaining that they were considering replacing their old steam heating system with a whole-house heat pump in Boston.

"Will our heat pump work at all at low temperatures (~0ºF)? Will it just get less efficient as the temperature goes down, or will it just stop working completely?"



Many commenters confirmed that modern cold-climate heat pumps can operate efficiently even in subzero temperatures.

One Redditor from Canada, where winter temperatures frequently drop well below zero degrees Fahrenheit (negative 17.8 Celsius), said they rely on their heat pump all winter.

"Overall I save hundreds of dollars a year, even taking into account the 50$ heat pump rental fee," they wrote.

Near Canada, in the state of Maine, heat pumps are incredibly popular. As the New York Times wrote: "The change marks a cultural shift, helped when then-governor Paul LePage, a conservative Republican, installed heat pumps a decade ago at both his official residence and waterfront home. Word of mouth spread among families, neighbors and even church communities where new heat pumps kept congregants warm. Even in frigid temperatures, they told each other, even in Maine, heat pumps worked."

How it's helping

The biggest draw of heat pumps is how much money they save homeowners. Unlike gas or oil-based heating, they don't burn fuel but move heat, making them more efficient. The U.S. Department of Energy says heat pumps can deliver up to three times more heat energy than they consume, cutting energy bills by 50%.

They also double as air conditioners, replacing both heating and cooling systems. Tax credits and rebates, like those from the Inflation Reduction Act, can save homeowners thousands, but these incentives may not last. President Donald Trump has moved to eliminate clean energy subsidies, potentially putting IRA benefits at risk. While major changes require congressional approval, acting now could mean major savings.

Beyond cost savings, heat pumps lower planet-warming pollution, especially when paired with renewables. EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace helps homeowners compare models.

For even more efficiency, homeowners can weatherize their homes to reduce heat loss or upgrade to a smart home system that optimizes energy use.

What everyone's saying

One user asked, "Have you considered mini splits? Mitsubishi Hyper Heat Mini Splits at 27 SEER rated, variable rate, and are efficient at making heat down to minus 13 degrees — without using an electric resistance strip."

Another stressed the importance of insulation. "Frankly, if your house isn't properly insulated you have no business complaining about ineffective heat pumps, you are burning way more fuel than you should be because of air sealing and insulation deficiencies and that's not a heat pump issue," the user wrote.

In the end, the original poster got the reassurance they needed. Heat pumps can handle freezing temperatures, and they might just be one of the smartest upgrades a homeowner can make.

