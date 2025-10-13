Experts sound the alarm on the outdated industrial systems costing states billions — Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina most affected

A new study from the American Lung Association revealed the potential cost and health savings if U.S. manufacturers replaced thousands of industrial boilers with heat pumps.

According to the report, summarized by Canary Media, a gradual transition to heat pumps would save Americans $1.1 trillion in public health costs and avoid 77,200 pollution-inflicted deaths from 2030 to 2050. The publication explained that heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat instead of relying on dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and natural gas, which contribute to the heating of the planet and health-harming air pollution.

States with higher concentrations of people living near industrial pollution sources stand to benefit the most, according to the analysis. Florida, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina were identified as the states with the biggest estimated health benefits, with $107 billion, $82 billion, and $68 billion in projected savings, respectively. Twenty-three other states would save at least $25 billion each.

But heat pumps aren't just a solution for industry. Homeowners can implement these systems in their homes, which can save them money on utility bills. Heating and cooling are responsible for 60% of household emissions, according to Rewiring America, which adds that heat pumps are two to three times more energy-efficient than most traditional heating systems that rely on dirty energy sources. For instance, Mitsubishi, one of several companies that offer home heat pump systems, states that its devices are between 160% and 390% more efficient than gas-powered furnaces.

One other benefit of switching to heat pumps — whether at the industrial or household level — is that it cuts planet-heating pollution. Plus, this equipment delivers both heating and cooling in one package, and some heat pump users say these devices even distribute the heat in a way that feels more comfortable.

"I noticed … how different the 'comfort' feels compared to a regular furnace," one Redditor wrote. "It's not blasting hot air all at once, but more of a steady, even warmth. Took me a few days to get used to, but now I actually prefer it."

While it may seem overwhelming to find the right system for you, Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network who will help you install an efficient heat pump system.

"Modern, industrial heat pump technologies are available and will soon be ready to replace thousands of low- and medium-temperature combustion-based boilers in the coming years," the ALA stated in its report. "This transition can generate significant local health benefits by delivering cleaner and more efficient heat for industrial settings. Educational efforts, policies, and investments in more efficient industrial technologies will yield major benefits for American communities and American manufacturers."

