Appliance experts are pushing homeowners to upgrade their aging backup generators: 'These days, more homeowners are choosing [this]'

Generators can certainly get the job done, but there are some downsides.

When severe weather strikes, a power outage can be the last thing that you and your family want — and upgrading your home with a battery system can be a great way to keep the lights on while staying energy-efficient.

According to EnergySage, homeowners once overwhelmingly turned to gas-powered generators during power outages.

While generators can get the job done, they burn through massive amounts of natural gas or propane, which is costly, potentially dangerous, and worsens air pollution.

Today, many homeowners are upgrading to home battery systems that store electricity from the grid or solar panels. They can serve as a reliable backup during power outages and offer a resilient energy alternative for your home, while saving you money in the long run.

"These days, more homeowners are choosing home backup batteries — a cleaner alternative that can offer additional financial benefits beyond just emergency power," EnergySage said.

EnergySage's free tools provide information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has teamed up with electrification company Qmerit to guarantee the best price on home battery storage solutions.

"Batteries aren't perfect. They're more expensive upfront and require an electrician to install. But they solve most of the issues that can sometimes plague backup generators," EnergySage explained.

