New report debunks widespread claims about power outages: 'That is clearly not true'

The new report "contradicts the numerous claims that we've seen."

A new report from European grid operator experts found that Spain's grid blackout in April was caused by a large voltage surge.

According to NPR, the report noted that this was the first time Europe experienced a voltage surge big enough to cause the massive blackout. The surge was caused by a few factors, including power oscillations. The oscillations caused a voltage surge that shut down power plants and transformers.

The grid failure was the result of poor planning and issues with traditional power plants. But some people want to blame renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, even though they were not responsible for the grid failure.

Chris Rosslowe, a senior energy analyst at the global energy think tank Ember, said that the new report "contradicts the numerous claims that we've seen that an overreliance on renewables was the cause. … That is clearly not true."

People claim wind and solar energy are unreliable because they depend on the weather. But research shows that when paired with large batteries, they're impressively reliable.

Large batteries store excess power from wind and solar sources. When the wind is low or the sun has set, these batteries feed this power back into the grid, meeting demand just as well as gas, coal, and oil.

Blaming renewable energy for unreliable grids spreads misinformation. In reality, renewable energy sources can help countries and individuals save money and enjoy reliable power.

People and the planet benefit from renewable energy resources. They help reduce pollution and make grids more reliable.

Elliot Mainzer, chief executive of the California Independent System Operator, told NPR, " During the kind of heat waves we've seen in recent years, the natural gas plants can come under some significant strain."

Mainzer explained that solar plus batteries prevented blackouts in California during heatwaves, while gas plants struggled to stay operational.

As the Earth's temperature increases, traditional energy plants will falter more. Renewable energy sources are likely to become more reliable than gas, oil, or coal, despite what renewable critics want people to believe.

