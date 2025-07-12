Homeowner shares six months of energy bills after pairing solar panels with a home battery backup: 'It's … going to pay for itself'

"They do work well here."

Switching to solar can create a world of good, one home at a time.

Just look at what homeowner Robin Drones (@RobinDrones) shared in a recent YouTube video.

In a typical six-month period, they say the average electricity bill is around £643 (around $877). But for the almost six months they have had their current solar system, their energy bill is currently at negative £52.78 (about -$71), meaning instead of paying, they get energy credits.

"It's probably just going to pay for itself in 10 years," they remark.

Their energy company credits them if they export additional kilowatts of energy. And they've consistently been receiving more credits than their energy bill costs since March 2025.

Making the switch to solar can not only help you save money, but it can also decrease the amount of air pollution around us and create healthier communities.

If you're looking for a place to start, EnergySage can help you find local, vetted solar installers in your area. You can compare quotes there and find what will work best for your home.

Solar panels can bring your energy bill close to, at, or even below $0. It isn't guaranteed that you can buy from an energy company like the one mentioned in the homeowner's video. But you never know what you'll find until you look.

Unfortunately, the tax credits associated with solar in the U.S. will disappear soon. EnergySage stated that President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill will cut the solar tax credit after December 31, 2025.

Getting solar before the tax credit goes away could mean that you'll save thousands of dollars.

It also means that you'll have a home that's more equipped to face our changing environment. Like this homeowner in the UK, you'll have a more reliable energy source. The world may be getting more unpredictable, but there are still ways to create stability.

With the tax credit, EnergySage claims that homeowners can save up to $10,000 on solar installation. EnergySage also has a mapping tool that allows you to see solar installations and tax credits on a state level. Even when national solar credits go away, there may still be other incentives you can take advantage of.

As for the homeowner in the UK, someone in the comments said, "it boggles me that solar is catching on in the uk with so much less sunshine than many other places."

The homeowner replied, "They do work well here … we just need more panels than say a sunny location such as Australia."

