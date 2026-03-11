  • Tech Tech

5 amazing breakthroughs that will help bring travel into the future

Airports can be chaotic.

by Stephen Proctor
High-tech breakthroughs are changing the way we travel, with innovations in electric vehicles, autonomous airport vehicles, and cleaner ferries.

Photo Credit: iStock

Whether it be by land, air, or sea, the way we travel has remained largely the same for decades, but that could change very soon. Although some differences will be more noticeable to frequent travelers than to others, many high-tech breakthroughs are changing the way we get around. 

1. High-tech highway projects

Florida's State Road 516 will include an "electrified road pilot" with a wireless system to charge EVs "at highway speeds."
Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicle infrastructure in Florida is in the process of getting a major glow-up. The Central Florida Expressway Authority broke ground on the State Road 516 project in 2024, and work is expected to continue through 2029.

When finished, the expressway will boast awesome updates like solar-powered features and the ability to charge EVs as they drive, easing range anxiety and eliminating the need to stop to recharge. These features could even boost EV sales in the state.

2. Easing airport chaos

At airports in Amsterdam, Singapore, and Kentucky, passengers and staff are catching sight of something futuristic: self-driving, fully electric airport vehicles.
Photo Credit: iStock

Airports can be chaotic, but the Auto-DollyTug could soon make things run more smoothly and efficiently. The all-electric autonomous vehicle can load and unload luggage containers, easily maneuver in tight spaces, and even drive sideways. The Auto-DollyTug would be a welcome sight at many airports that are experiencing delays due to staffing shortages.

But Aurrigo, the company behind the Auto-DollyTug, isn't done yet. The company is currently developing larger autonomous cargo haulers and autonomous shuttles for passengers and crews.

3. Faster and cleaner ferries

Electric hydrofoil ferries are transforming water transportation by literally lifting boats out of the water to slash commute times and eliminate emissions.
Photo Credit: iStock

Traditional boats cause drag as they move through the water, significantly increasing travel time and the amount of fuel it takes to reach their destination. Electric hydrofoil ferries, on the other hand, don't have either of those issues.

A hydrofoil raises the hull above the water and reduces drag by up to 80%, reducing travel time, and the fact that the ferries are electric eliminates fuel consumption and the resulting pollution. On top of that, rides are smoother and quieter.

4. The future of aviation fuel

A study found that converting municipal solid waste into sustainable aviation fuel could reduce pollution by as much as 80-90%.
Photo Credit: iStock

The aviation industry produces a massive amount of carbon pollution every year, but those days may be numbered as researchers are working on finding alternatives to traditional fuels. Scientists in Sweden have presented hydrogen-powered aircraft designs, and in 2024, a company unveiled the world's first all-electric commuter plane.

But the fuel source with the biggest impact could be everyday trash. Researchers are working on converting food scraps and packaging into commercial jet fuel, reducing carbon pollution and the amount of trash heading to overflowing landfills.

5. A new kind of gas station

As drivers transition from gas to electric vehicles, one recent article explored how the experience of fueling up would be similar, and how it would differ.
Photo Credit: iStock

Many gas stations are modernizing to keep up with the growth of electric vehicle sales. It's not uncommon to find gas stations with high-speed EV chargers, and some have even installed solar panels to provide that extra energy. 

On top of that, many hotels, stores, and other businesses have chargers available. Even the way we pay to charge may soon change. The majority of EV owners charge at home, but the growing availability of public chargers could give peace of mind to potential EV buyers.

