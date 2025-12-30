Officials offer first look at massive project set to impact millions of US drivers: 'A … leap into the future'

A Florida news station just got an exclusive first look at a groundbreaking example of electric vehicle infrastructure.

Florida received $166 million from Volkswagen's Dieselgate settlement, much of which was earmarked for projects that reduce harmful carbon pollution and advance electrification in the state's transportation sector.

In April 2024, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) announced it broke ground on "the most innovative and sustainable expressway in the agency's history." In addition to broader support for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, infrastructure to facilitate evacuations ahead of extreme weather events, and solar-powered features, State Road 516 includes an "electrified road pilot" with a wireless system to charge EVs "at highway speeds."

On Dec. 24, WFTV aired a segment after crews granted the station access to visit the site and speak with workers about the cutting-edge highway's features.

WFTV was the only outlet invited to view and report on what the anchor on the scene, Alexa Lorenzo, called "tremendous progress" 18 months into the construction of State Road 516.

Lorenzo spoke with CFX's Brian Hutchings, who walked her through the first phase of the project. WFTV reported that crews had already installed 1 million cubic feet of embankment.

Hutchings said that stretches of the road were expected to open by 2027, easing congestion exacerbated by localized population growth.

As for the "final section" of the road to be completed, Lorenzo explained it would feature an "in-pavement charging system" to power EVs as they drive over the electrified stretch.

In 2023, Detroit unveiled a similar project using electromagnetic inductive charging, which is not dissimilar to wireless phone charging — just deployed at a far larger scale.

The project is expected to continue through 2029, and the introduction of road-based wireless charging will, as Hutchings observed, be a "complete game changer." ENRX, a global green tech firm, partnered with CFX to electrify State Road 516.

In a press release about the collaboration, ENRX CEO Bjørn Eldar Petersen noted that EV drivers can extend their car's range and avoid charging stops.

"When you can charge while driving, range anxiety and frequent charging stops will be a thing of the past. Our unparalleled expertise in induction technology allows us to deliver charging at 200 kilowatts even at high speeds. No one else has the technology to offer anything similar," he said.

When completed, Florida's EV charging road could also boost EV adoption in the state, particularly among residents who frequently travel on State Road 516.

"The charging capabilities installed into the road are seen as a potential leap into the future, providing people greater range as they drive electric vehicles long-distance," WFTV added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.