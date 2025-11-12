Scientists stunned after unlocking secret to powering airplanes of the future: 'Deserving our attention'

"There is a wealth of [it]."

Every year, airplanes are responsible for about 2.5% of planet-warming gas pollution, contributing to the transportation sector's 16.2% share of total carbon pollution. Thankfully, scientists have found a sustainable way to cut that contribution by turning everyday trash into jet fuel.

A study published in Nature Sustainability shows that converting municipal solid waste into sustainable aviation fuel could reduce pollution by 80-90% compared to conventional jet fuel. The findings support that one day, food scraps and packaging could power commercial flights.

Researchers from the U.S. and China found that trash-based jet fuel could account for 62.5 billion liters annually, enough to cut global aviation pollution by 16%, as Anthropocene Magazine reported.

"There is a wealth of organic waste deserving our attention," said research team member Michael McElroy, an environmental studies professor at Harvard University.

In addition to waste, the Nature Sustainability study also noted that integrating green hydrogen into the process could remove even more carbon, while the biggest hurdle is improving the gasification process, which has been a "technical challenge."

For cities already struggling with landfill waste, this breakthrough could turn that problem into a climate solution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This isn't the only recent advancement in sustainable aviation technology. Scientists at Chalmers University in Sweden presented hydrogen-powered aircraft designs that could reduce fuel consumption. Meanwhile, aviation company Eviation introduced Alice, the world's first all-electric commuter plane, last year.

Choosing low-impact travel options helps support this transition. While no single solution can fully replace dirty-energy-producing fuel just yet, innovations such as waste-based sustainable aviation fuel and electric aircraft are taking us in the right direction.

"Using these wastes as feedstocks could reduce the cost of the decarbonization transition for hard-to-abate sectors," said McElroy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.