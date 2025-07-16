EV charging provider unveils new tech that will be game-changer for drivers: 'We give drivers the confidence'

If you've gotten used to tracking and paying for your EV charging sessions in an app, that laborious process may soon be vanishing.

European EV charging provider Allego recently launched a new type of technology that they're calling Plug & Charge, and it's as simple as it sounds, Electrek explained.

The technology uses the open industry standard, OCPP 2.0.1, along with an additional authentication and payment method built on top of it.

This means that cars that are enabled for Plug & Charge will be able to pull up, plug in, and start charging — no authentication, card information, or tracking required. Instead, the charger and the vehicle securely swap digital authentication certificates to make the process fully hands-free.

Additionally, Electrek pointed out that Allego's system uses multiple authentications and encryptions, so only authorized vehicles can charge using the technology. Billing issues and fraudulent access had reportedly been a concern with older public chargers, so this added layer of security will serve as added peace of mind for drivers.

Allego has already rolled out Plug & Charge to over 5,000 fast and ultra-fast chargers around Europe, including several partner networks to make it more widely available.

And as the technology continues to evolve and scientists develop increasingly efficient means of charging, Plug & Charge can stay updated via remote firmware updates.

One commenter mused that it might also be helpful to have Plug & Charge in place "as a fallback if the bank card doesn't work (which is a pretty common issue), but also to allow e.g. company cars to charge on an account."

Electrek quoted Jean Gadrat, Allego's CMO, who said: "By removing digital friction points, apps, and cards, we give drivers the confidence to travel further and charge more conveniently. Whether in the city, on the highway, or abroad, Plug & Charge delivers the same secure, one-step charging experience."

Improving the charging experience is key to ensuring that drivers feel comfortable switching to electric vehicles — which, in turn, could play a large part in reducing human-driven emissions that are driving global heating, significant air pollution, erratic and severe weather, and more.

