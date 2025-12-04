Pioneering company unveils unique vehicles that could revolutionize airports: 'There's going to be a transformation'

British company Aurrigo believes it has a smarter, cleaner solution for keeping the chaos of the airport in check — and it could soon transform airports worldwide.

At airports in Amsterdam, Singapore, and Kentucky, passengers and staff are catching sight of something futuristic: self-driving, fully electric airport vehicles.

Aurrigo's flagship model, the Auto-DollyTug, looks like a cross between a shuttle cart and a robot forklift. It can move baggage containers on its own, turn 360 degrees in tight spaces, and even drive sideways — a great feature to reduce gridlock on crowded airport tarmacs.

"We are the first globally to have a vehicle and tech that can operate from the baggage hall right up to the aircraft side, to unload and load containers automatically," said David Keene, Aurrigo's CEO and a professor at Coventry University, to CNN.

The company's autonomous fleet could address one of aviation's biggest pain points: the shortage of ground staff.

Keene said automation can help airports keep up with record-breaking passenger and cargo volumes without cutting jobs.

"We're not making anybody redundant — we're supplementing," he explained. "We can move people, or we can move baggage, or we can move cargo around without using as many people as would be required today."

Plus, switching from diesel to electric brings major savings on fuel. Aurrigo also estimated its tech could cut airport carbon pollution by up to 60% while reducing accidents on the ground — a costly problem projected to reach $10 billion annually by 2035, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The electric fleet also produces less noise and air pollution, improving working conditions for crews and travelers alike. That means cleaner air for the communities surrounding airports and fewer health risks linked to air pollution.

Aurrigo's next step is expanding beyond luggage. The company is already developing larger Auto-Cargo haulers and Auto-Shuttles that can move crews and passengers between terminals. Trials are underway with Swissport, one of the world's largest airport service providers, and at major hubs like Singapore's Changi and Amsterdam's Schiphol.

Industry experts believe airports are the perfect testing ground for self-driving systems thanks to their fixed routes and controlled environments, which make them safer and more predictable than city streets. Still, Aurrigo faces challenges like weatherproofing sensors against rain and snow and navigating new safety regulations.

Despite those hurdles, Keene is confident about the future of autonomous vehicles in the aviation sector.

"There's a big hole in the market, and there's going to be a transformation, globally, in the way we move baggage and cargo around an airport," he said.

