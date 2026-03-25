5 traveler-friendly changes coming to high-speed railways

Soon, travelers can enjoy cool new trains, new connections, and seriously cheap tickets.

High-speed trains are reaching unbelievable speeds as technology continues to improve, but their speed isn't the only thing changing. Soon, travelers can enjoy cool new trains, new connections, and seriously cheap tickets:

1. Double-decker electric trains

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The United Kingdom is famous for its iconic double-decker buses, so double-decker trains seem like a natural progression. Eurostar has announced it's investing 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in a fleet of new electric double-decker trains that will run throughout the U.K. and through the English Channel into Europe.

The trains will feature 540 seats per 200-meter (656-foot) set, and 1,080 per 400-meter (1,312-foot) formation. The trains will run in all five countries with the Eurostar rail system.



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2. A massive new rail network

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Traveling across Europe could become a lot faster and easier. The Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies has a plan that will connect all major cities in Europe with nearly 31,000 miles of new high-speed rail and trains going as fast as 217 miles per hour.

The plan is to connect all capital cities and other cities with at least 250,000 residents. However, it's estimated that the new rail system could take at least 20 years to build.



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3. Uber-branded trains to hit Europe

London-based startup Gemini Trains is teaming up with Uber to create Europe's first high-speed connection between the U.K. and Germany.

The trains will be accessible via the Uber app and offer travelers shorter commutes with fewer transfers.



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4. Much more than just a train station

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India is doing commuters a solid with a new high-speed rail station just north of Mumbai, allowing them to travel the 300-plus-mile journey to Ahmedabad in a little over two hours.

But the new station will be much more than simply a place to get on or off a train. It will be an urban center that could include restaurants, retail, offices, and other businesses. The hub will also be a pleasant place to spend time, as 25% of it is reserved for vegetation.



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5. A new low-cost connection

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A new low-cost high-speed travel option is now available in Spain, connecting Seville in southern Spain to Barcelona. Trains will make stops along the way in Cordoba, Madrid, and Zaragoza, and tickets are available for as low as $10.

The trains are operated by France-based company Ouigo, and at speeds of up to 186 miles per hour, the entire trip can be made in around six hours.



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