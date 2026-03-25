  • Tech Tech

5 traveler-friendly changes coming to high-speed railways

Soon, travelers can enjoy cool new trains, new connections, and seriously cheap tickets.

by Stephen Proctor
High-speed trains are reaching unbelievable speeds as technology continues to improve, but faster trains aren't the only changes coming to the world of high-speed rail.

Photo Credit: iStock

High-speed trains are reaching unbelievable speeds as technology continues to improve, but their speed isn't the only thing changing. Soon, travelers can enjoy cool new trains, new connections, and seriously cheap tickets:

1. Double-decker electric trains

The first double-decker trains in the U.K., ordered by Eurostar, will hold 1,080 passengers.
Photo Credit: iStock

The United Kingdom is famous for its iconic double-decker buses, so double-decker trains seem like a natural progression. Eurostar has announced it's investing 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in a fleet of new electric double-decker trains that will run throughout the U.K. and through the English Channel into Europe.

The trains will feature 540 seats per 200-meter (656-foot) set, and 1,080 per 400-meter (1,312-foot) formation. The trains will run in all five countries with the Eurostar rail system.

Read more

2. A massive new rail network

The Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies is promoting a plan for a high-speed rail network that will connect all major cities in Europe.
Photo Credit: iStock

Traveling across Europe could become a lot faster and easier. The Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies has a plan that will connect all major cities in Europe with nearly 31,000 miles of new high-speed rail and trains going as fast as 217 miles per hour. 

The plan is to connect all capital cities and other cities with at least 250,000 residents. However, it's estimated that the new rail system could take at least 20 years to build.

Read more

3. Uber-branded trains to hit Europe

London-based startup Gemini Trains has announced plans to introduce an Uber-branded train service on high-speed routes across Europe — including service into Germany.
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

London-based startup Gemini Trains is teaming up with Uber to create Europe's first high-speed connection between the U.K. and Germany. 

The trains will be accessible via the Uber app and offer travelers shorter commutes with fewer transfers.

Read more

4. Much more than just a train station

Some Indian commuters will soon be able to travel as fast as a speeding bullet thanks to a new train station in Thane along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.
Photo Credit: iStock

India is doing commuters a solid with a new high-speed rail station just north of Mumbai, allowing them to travel the 300-plus-mile journey to Ahmedabad in a little over two hours.

But the new station will be much more than simply a place to get on or off a train. It will be an urban center that could include restaurants, retail, offices, and other businesses. The hub will also be a pleasant place to spend time, as 25% of it is reserved for vegetation.

Read more

5. A new low-cost connection

Spain, home to Europe's largest high-speed railway network, is gaining a new low-cost travel option between Barcelona and Seville.
Photo Credit: iStock

A new low-cost high-speed travel option is now available in Spain, connecting Seville in southern Spain to Barcelona. Trains will make stops along the way in Cordoba, Madrid, and Zaragoza, and tickets are available for as low as $10.

The trains are operated by France-based company Ouigo, and at speeds of up to 186 miles per hour, the entire trip can be made in around six hours.

Read more

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider