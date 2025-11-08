Officials unveil plans to transform major transportation corridor — here's what's happening

Some Indian commuters will soon be able to travel up to 320 kilometers per hour (about 200 mph) thanks to a new train station in the heart of the country.

As Railway Supply reported, Thane's bullet train station will be a future terminal on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

This corridor is under construction and is set to be completed in 2027. It will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just 2 hours and 7 minutes, according to Financial Express.

The new station in Thane will use Japan's vertically integrated format, also known as Transit-Oriented Development, in which a rail station is part of a comprehensive multiuse urban center that may include restaurants, retail, offices, and other businesses.

As a result, there's an opportunity for more business investment in the area, which, in turn, can create jobs.

Kopar, Diva, and Taloja Metro are proposed connection links to incorporate local rail as well as urban and suburban stops in the Mumbai region.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

According to Newsband, over 25% of the Thane station will be reserved for vegetation, and it will also connect to airports and waterways. Pedestrians will also have designated areas in the hub.

Congestion is such an issue in Mumbai that, in 2021, it was fifth in the TomTom Traffic Index's ranking of the world's most congested cities, per The Economic Times.

With over 600 cars per kilometer in 2022, per a News 18 report, commuters using a bullet train can relieve that pressure. It can also help people get around faster since commute times can almost double during the highest congestion periods.

While a bullet train won't solve all of India's air pollution issues, it can help encourage less reliance on transport that burns dirty fuels.

Better air is a win for health reasons, as tailpipe exhaust is linked to respiratory ailments and certain cancers. Less carbon dioxide and methane trapping heat in the atmosphere can also help the planet cool down.

Plus, rail travel helps locals save money on fuel costs. People can relax before and after work on a train instead of stressing out in traffic or when trying to find a parking space. With potentially fewer cars on the road, residents can also enjoy peace from less noise pollution.

India is among several countries speeding up access to sustainable train travel. Vietnam will begin high-speed rail construction in 2027 to connect Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Canada plans to do the same between Québec City and Toronto.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.