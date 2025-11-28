Engineers achieve incredible milestone with 'new-generation' rail-craft: 'This is a golden age'

"Customers can expect a very special new train … which will offer exceptional comfort."

The Western European rail system Eurostar has announced a massive investment in up to 50 new double-decker trains that will run along the U.K. rail system and through the English Channel into Europe.

According to Rail UK, Eurostar is investing €2 billion into the "new-generation" project, with a contract to buy 30 bespoke trains from Alstom Group and the ability to add another 20 on top of that.

The fully electric trains are part of a push by Eurostar to get to 30 million riders each year and will be the first double-decker trains in the United Kingdom. The trains feature 540 seats per 200-meter set, meaning that the typical 400-meter formation that runs through the channel would hold 1,080 passengers. The trains will function on the British rail system as well as the systems of all five Eurostar countries, allowing easy passage among nations.

The fleet upgrade will also come with 350 new jobs in England, as the cars will be based at the Temple Mills Depot in London.

"Placing this milestone order marks the concrete realisation of Eurostar's ambitious growth strategy — to reach 30 million passengers by investing in a brand-new fleet," Eurostar CEO Gwendoline Cazenave said. "We're particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the U.K. for the very first time.

"Customers can expect a very special new train with Eurostar Celestia, which will offer exceptional comfort, a unique Eurostar experience and new surprises to be revealed. This is a golden age for international sustainable travel — and Eurostar is leading the race."

Electric rail is booming around the globe as an environmentally friendly form of transit and an answer to short flights. China, in particular, is leading the charge in this regard; its high-speed rail network is growing by leaps and bounds, and engineers are making incredible strides in terms of speed.

The first six of the new trains are expected to arrive in January 2031, with service beginning in May that year.

It's clear that Europe is invested in green transit, and these new trains will go a long way toward growing the rail system.

