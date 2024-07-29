Traveler shares 'impressive' experience riding Chinese high-speed train: 'Need this so badly in the US'

"The US could and would never."

Travelers and tourists don't need to take a plane to go hundreds of miles across one country, as one influencer has showcased the best eco-friendly alternative with almost no waiting time.

Roger Wu (@roger311), an influencer and car exporter based in China, recently revealed in a viral TikTok video that travelers in his home country can get to cities nearly 200 miles away in under an hour thanks to high-speed rail.

These high-speed trains travel at more than 300 kilometers per hour (approximately 186 mph) and run every five minutes on average.

"Riding the high speed train in China is as easy as taking the metro, but it has the speed of an airplane," Roger said.

He explained that taking the high-speed rail is quite simple with two ticket checks, one before security and one after, roughly 15 minutes before departure.

Employees will stop checking tickets around five minutes before the train leaves, so he recommended arriving 10 minutes before just to be safe.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

High-speed rail is an efficient and simple way to travel, as travelers are not forced to wait in numerous lines at the airport, where they may experience frustrating delays.

"Unless you are going to a city over 2,000 kilometers away, I really don't recommend taking a plane in China," Roger said.

The technology used to create these high-speed rails benefits humans in a number of ways, as their construction, operation, and maintenance creates millions of jobs. The trains help get travelers to their destinations faster than short-haul flights and expand the areas where globetrotters can visit.

The International Council on Clean Transportation has also found that this mode of transportation is better for the planet than high-polluting ways of travel such as short flights. Compared to airplanes, these trains have been found to reduce air-warming pollution, helping improve air quality for riders.

Other TikTok users raved over the mode of transportation, with one person calling the trains "impressive."

Many wished that nations such as the United States increased their adoption of similar trains as a way to ease travel headaches and help the environment.

"Need this so badly in the US," one user wrote.

"The US could and would never," another said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.