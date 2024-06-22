US high-speed rail project takes strides toward finalizing first 200 mph rail: 'A major milestone over a decade in the making'

When completed, these high-speed rail systems will not only offer a major convenience for travelers but will also be a win for our planet.

The goal of bringing the United States' first high-speed railway to California that allows trains to exceed speeds of 200 mph is one step closer to becoming a reality.

As explained by Newsweek earlier this month, the California High-Speed Rail Authority revealed that it is making progress toward building a railway that would ease travel between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The agency released the "last key environmental document needed" regarding a 30-mile stretch of rail line between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. A press release stated that the document marks "a major milestone over a decade in the making."

The Rail Authority is set to present the environmental document to its board of directors during a two-day meeting on June 26 and 27. The railway between San Francisco and Los Angeles is considered "Phase 1" of the Rail Authority's goal of constructing a high-speed rail that connects Northern, Central, and Southern California.

"This is a huge milestone for the project, and it represents the culmination of years of analysis and stakeholder engagement to connect high-speed rail between two of the state's major metropolitan centers, San Francisco and Los Angeles," Brian Kelly, CEO of the Rail Authority, said in the Newsweek report.

The trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles usually takes over six hours by car. The Rail Authority said the electric high-speed train would cut the trip time to under three hours.

It was also noted in the press release that the segment of the track between Palmdale and Burbank would be able to reach speeds of up to 220 mph, making the trip from Antelope Valley to San Fernando Valley take about 17 minutes, which is "more than twice as fast as traveling by car."

The environmental document features an analysis of six alternative builds for the stretch of track between Palmdale and Burbank.

"Pending Board approval, the Authority can begin preparing this segment for construction as funding becomes available," the release stated, per Newsweek. "All that remains to environmentally clear the full 494-mile Phase 1 system of the project is the Los Angeles to Anaheim segment, which the Authority expects to finalize next year."

Newsweek noted that while there is not yet a timetable for the completion of Phase 1, the Rail Authority's website said Phase 2 of the project will extend the railway from Merced to Sacramento in the north and from Los Angeles to San Diego in the south.

There is also a separate project from Brightline West that plans to connect Las Vegas to Los Angeles by the 2028 Olympics.

When completed, not only will high-speed rail systems offer a major convenience for travelers, but it will also be a win for our planet. Train travel produces significantly less pollution compared to cars and airplanes, making it a more environmentally friendly option.

These advancements indicate a promising future for high-speed rail in the U.S., potentially revolutionizing travel while creating new industries and economic opportunities.

