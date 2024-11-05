Company develops solution to boost efficiency and longevity of solar panels — here's how it could transform the future of energy

The stats on the Hi-MO X10 are impressive.

LONGi is once again making waves by boosting the efficiency and longevity of solar panels on the market.

The Chinese tech company recently rolled out the Hi-MO X10 solar module series at the Rolex Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, as Interesting Engineering detailed.

The second-generation hybrid passivated back contact modules are designed for use in the distributed solar sector. The company said the module "marks a milestone upgrade and technological leap" in a press release.

The stats on the Hi-MO X10 are impressive, with a maximum mass production power of 670 watts that exceeds Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) competitors by 30 watts, per LONGi. Additionally, the module achieves an absolute efficiency leap of 1% through a maximum power conversion efficiency of 24.8%.

The advantages over TOPCon don't stop there. LONGi says the Hi-Mo X10 panels are designed over their 30-year life span to withstand extreme weather events, like droughts and severe storms, that are increasingly on the rise.

The company says the new module will protect against shading and hotspots to the tune of reducing power loss by 70%, compared to TOPCon. Shading and hotspots occur when trees or buildings obscure solar panels, which frequently happens in distributed solar, as PV Tech noted.

It credits a "soft breakdown design that allows blocked current to bypass shaded or hotspot-affected areas by redirecting it through alternative internal pathways within the cell," per the release. The design lowers hotspot temperatures by 28% as it reduces power loss and optimizes energy generation by rerouting the current.

In general, the Hi-Mo X10 panels are designed to take on heat, humidity, and UV exposure to preserve long-term performance. LONGi says the first-year degradation rate is just 1%, alongside an annual linear degradation of 0.35%. It is offering customers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power warranty.

LONGi's continued progress in solar power tech is welcome news for the clean energy sector. The company recently set a world record for efficiency with a 34.6% power conversion on a prototype, per Interesting Engineering.

Fast-growing solar power is a key renewable energy source as the world shifts away from dirty energy and burning fossil fuels that are warming the planet.

Addressing durability and efficiency concerns for solar panels will go a long way toward making the tech more desirable and cost-effective for governments, companies, and consumers who are looking to install panels of their own.

LONGi is confident that its tech will become the worldwide standard for solar power and is setting its sights high.

"We firmly believe that [it] will become the dominant force in crystalline silicon cells, including both bifacial and monofacial designs," said chairman Zhong Baoshen.

"Our mission is to promote this widely recognized technology platform, which offers high compatibility and excellent weatherability, across a wider range of applications and markets."

